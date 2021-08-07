‘Surreal’: Dundee defender Jordan Marshall on the prospect of facing ex-England No 1 Joe Hart in Celtic clash

Dundee defender Jordan Marshall grew up watching Joe Hart win Premier Leagues and head to a World Cup as England’s No 1.

Now he admits going up against Celtic’s newest recruit will add to the “surreal” list of players he’s encountered in his career so far.

But the flying full-back insists there will be no fear from him or his team-mates when they take to the Parkhead pitch on Sunday afternoon.

Hart made his Celtic debut on Thursday night in the Czech Republic as the Hoops beat Jablonec 4-2 in Europa League qualifying.

Twice league champion, four times the EPL Golden Glove winner, an FA Cup winner and 75-times capped by England, Marshall reckons the Hoops have made a good move.

“I grew up watching him on TV and he has had an unbelievable career,” said Marshall.

“I think he is a good signing for them.

“He has shown his quality over the years and he has won Premier Leagues.

“Obviously he hasn’t played much recently so he will be looking to stay in that Celtic team and improve it.

“But I also grew up watching the likes of Graham Dorrans and Charlie Adam and I have now played with them at Dundee.

“It has been quite surreal playing with the quality players I have so far.”

No fear

Sunday will be the first time Marshall has ever faced Celtic having spent his entire career until this season in the Championship.

Winning promotion and earning trips like this, though, are why he moved to Dundee.

Marshall said: “Big games against Celtic and Rangers are one of the appeals of playing in the top league.

“I have never played against Celtic since I have been up here so it is a game I am really looking forward to.

“They are a brilliant team but one that is in transition.

“Their manager has just come in and needs to implement his style of play.

“You can see how they can hurt you and have scored a few goals.

“It will just take time for them to gel but they are still a class team with great players all over the pitch.”

Knowing the challenge that awaits them won’t stop Dundee believing they can cause an upset, though, says Marshall.

And the 24-year-old insists there will be no fear from the Dark Blues on Sunday.

“I think that’s the way you have to approach it,” he added.

“We have said this week we need to have the belief that we can get a result, otherwise there is no point in going.

“So we will go there on Sunday and have a right go at them.”

