Dundee 2-2 Hibs: Paul McGowan strikes late to earn Dark Blues a point from end-to-end contest

Paul McGowan’s late header saw Dundee earn a point against high-flying Hibs in an enthralling contest at Dens Park.

With the Edinburgh side looking certain to move top of the Premiership after Ryan Porteous’ header, substitute McGowan sent the home crowd into raptures.

And it was a deserved point after an end-to-end contest that ebbed and flowed.

A positive start saw Jason Cummings strike against his former side on 11 minutes.

Martin Boyle would level things before the break with a contentious penalty before Porteous volleyed home on 59 minutes.

That looked to be the winner before McGowan nodded home on 83 minutes.

News emerged on the morning of the contest that Dundee had two positive Covid cases in the first-team squad, leaving them a player short of a full matchday squad.

There was only one change to the starting XI, however, as Max Anderson returned from a ban to replace the suspended Jordan Marshall. That saw Jordan McGhee step into left-back.

Hibs were missing Kevin Nisbet through illness while former Dees Paul McGinn and Boyle started alongside new signing James Scott.

Noisy encouragement

All four ends of Dens Park were open and the home support were loud in their encouragement as Dundee got off to a great start.

Charlie Adam and Paul McMullan had already went close before the encouraging start was rewarded with the opening goal.

Adam sent the ball in from the left with Anderson touching the ball into the path of Cummings. Seven yards out, the ball was only ending up in one place as the former Hibs favourite grabbed his fifth of the season.

The Dark Blues continued to flow forward and McMullan brought a spectacular save from Matt Macey.

The visitors, though, began to show their threat as Scott flicked a header just wide of Adam Legzdins’ post.

As Hibs grew into the game, they won a penalty kick on 38 minutes, though replays showed the tackle from Christie Elliott to have taken place outside the area.

Former Dundee man Boyle, though, didn’t care as he stroked the ball into the corner for 1-1.

On the verge of half-time, Macey once more had to be at his best to deny a Lee Ashcroft header from finding the corner.

Hibs rue missed chances

Trying to keep up the relentless pace of the first half after the break would always be a tough ask.

And the second period began in quieter fashion before Hibs fashioned the first shooting chance since the restart.

Kyle Magennis laid it off for Scott but the former Motherwell man fired well over.

Magennis, though, would get the assist before the hour mark as Hibs took the lead, Porteous volleying home from the former St Mirren man’s corner.

The crowd were subdued with Hibs comfortable in their lead and the Dark Blues struggling to regain the swagger of their first-half showing.

On 72 minutes, the game could have been over as Liam Fontaine’s clearance dropped for Boyle but the winger smashed his shot over the bar.

Hibs passed up another opportunity to put the game to bed as they took advantage of an injury to Anderson, breaking up the park. Boyle laid the ball on a plate for Murphy to finish only for Legzdins to pull off a tremendous save.

And they were made to rue those missed chances as substitute Paul McGowan nodded in a McMullan cross with seven minutes to go.

The experienced midfielder earned a yellow card after celebrating with fans in the South Enclosure.

McGowan would fire another effort just over from the edge of the area while Boyle brought another good save from Legzdins in stoppage time.

Both sides would have to settle for a point, however, as Dundee moved onto two points from three Premiership games.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Elliott, Fontaine (Sweeney 84), Ashcroft, McGhee, Byrne, Anderson (McDaid 77), Adam (McGowan 70), McMullan, McCowan, Cummings.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Robertson, Panter.

Hibs: Macey, McGinn (Stevenson 50), McGregor, Porteous, Doig, Doyle-Hayes, Gogic, Magennis, Boyle, Murphy (Wright 82), Scott (Gullan 84).

Subs not used: Dabrowski, MacKay, Allan, Campbell.

Referee: Alan Muir.

Attendance: 5,295