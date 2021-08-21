Dundee boss James McPake delighted to have Max Anderson available once more and reveals interest from other clubs in young midfielder

Dundee manager James McPake is delighted to have midfielder Max Anderson available once more after his suspension.

The 20-year-old is set to return for the Dark Blues in Sunday’s home clash with Hibs after missing the last two fixtures.

That was after a rash tackle against St Mirren on the opening day of the Premiership season against St Mirren saw him sent off.

Anderson himself admits “maybe the red mist came down” in the challenge against Eamonn Brophy.

However, McPake expects two weeks on the side lines to have taught his talented young player a lesson.

“He’ll learn because he missed a chance to play at Celtic Park. I think we could have done with him,” said the Dens gaffer.

“Then he had to watch a fantastic cup tie with a great crowd against Motherwell. Those things hurt you when you know you’ve a chance of playing.

“He was a miss for us.

“I’m delighted to have Maxy back.

“He has been really good. What I love about him is he’ll carry kit in for training and after training he picks it up as he’s walking in.

“People will say anybody can do that but Max is also a fantastic footballer that has taken everything on board, he’s a sponge.

“He’s always asking questions, what he could do better…

“I have to tell him to stop practicing headers in training. He wants to get better but we’re very careful with how much heading players do because of the links we’ve seen with dementia.

“I have to tell him he’s done enough headers to try and protect him.”

‘Asked about a lot from other clubs’

McPake also revealed Anderson’s form since arriving in the first-team fold last season has brought some admiring glances from other clubs.

Last season’s Young Player of the Year, though, is contracted to his boyhood club until 2023.

And McPake insists Dens Park is the best place for him to develop his game.

The Dundee boss added: “He’s a player we’ve been asked a lot about from other clubs but he’s got a lot of development to do and this is the best place for him.

“I’m delighted to have him back.”

How to replace banned Jordan Marshall

Missing against Hibs, however, will be full-back Jordan Marshall after he was shown a red card against Celtic a fortnight ago.

McPake admits Marshall’s absence is a blow but he’s confident his squad can deal with it.

“Corey Panter is there and we have the option of a back three, which we could do,” he said.

“We have three really good centre-backs who could do that. Declan McDaid has played wing-back before.

“There are loads of options there.

“Marsh being out is a blow but we have cover. We’re going to have people missing through the season so we’ll deal with it.”

Cillian Sheridan fitness test

Also definitely missing will be Danny Mullen after ankle surgery while Cammy Kerr is close to a return to fitness.

Out last week was striker Cillian Sheridan with a groin injury but he has a chance for Sunday’s game.

McPake added: “Cillian’s scan came back good. He’ll have a fitness test for Sunday.

“Cammy Kerr is back running, too. We’re thinking next week for him.”