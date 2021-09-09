Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Leigh Griffiths set to be unleashed against Livingston by Dundee boss James McPake

By Neil Robertson
September 9 2021, 10.27pm
Leigh Griffiths may feature for Dundee on Saturday.

Dundee fans are desperate to see Leigh Griffiths in action for Dundee.

And those at Dens Park on Saturday could be in for a treat.

The front man has been training hard with his new teammates in what is his second spell at Dens – and also played and scored in a bounce game with Hearts last week.

And James McPake is now ready to unleash the 31-year-old – who has vowed to get Dens Park rocking again – against Livingston.

The Dark Blues boss said: “Leigh is in the squad for Saturday. He trained well today.

“He only played 30 minutes against West Ham for Celtic but he had 60 minutes in a bounce game and he has had a good week’s training – he is looking great and I am enjoying working with him again.”

Griffiths could provide the extra spark to ensure Dundee register their first Premiership win of the season at the fifth time of asking.

McPake said: “Take out the Celtic game and performances have been at a consistent level and we have been unlucky.

“But unlucky is not going to keep us in the league – we need to pick up wins.

“It will turn as they are still working hard and we have brought Leigh in which adds to the group as well.

Leigh Griffiths and James McPake.

“The results will come if we keep performing the way we have been – I have no doubt about that.

Livi got to a cup final last year so they are a good side and we know they are coming here looking for their first win as well.

“You always want to get your first win on the board and Livi will be the same.

“But we can only concentrate on what we do and come Saturday we want all three points.”

