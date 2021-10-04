Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s wake-up call at St Johnstone – striker Cillian Sheridan admits Dark Blues ‘have to take what’s coming our way’

By George Cran
October 4 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 4 2021, 1.07pm
Cillian Sheridan.

Eight games into the Premiership season and still chasing their first victory.

For six of the first seven matches, Dundee had come away from defeats or draws feeling they deserved more for their efforts.

The eighth contest, however, there was no more of that rueful disappointment from the Dark Blues.

Second-best for much of the contest at McDiarmid Park, a poor Dundee showing was swept aside by St Johnstone in a 3-1 victory.

With a two-week international break ahead, that has left some soul searching to be done at Dens Park.

The league’s bottom-placed side need to be woken from their slumber before their predicament becomes critical.

“Up until Saturday we’ve been playing well, creating lots of chances, limiting the chances of other teams and coming away from games feeling hard done by,” said striker Cillian Sheridan, who came off the bench at half-time.

Sheridan challenges David Wotherspoon.

“Saturday was the first day where we really have to wake up.

“This isn’t like the games before. We have to come away and really look at ourselves.

“Saturday was the worst we’ve been this season. We didn’t do anything we had been doing in the games beforehand.

“We have to take what’s coming our way now in terms of analysis of the game and what we didn’t do.

“It’s definitely the first time we can’t say anything positive about a game.”

‘We shot ourselves in the foot’

Sheridan has made just one league start since signing in the summer and watched on again from the bench as Dundee fell 2-0 behind in the first half.

He made his seventh appearance of the season at the break and made an impact in the second period, earning the only sliver of praise for the team performance from boss James McPake.

The contest, however, was ended just 30 seconds after the restart as Stevie May made it 3-0.

Stevie May (second from left) celebrates making it 3-0.

“We shot ourselves in the foot to really give ourselves decent chance to get back into it,” Sheridan added.

“Fair enough we finished the game with a little bit of pressure on their goal but it was too little, too late at that stage.

“We have to be ready for the analysis of the game because there will be a lot of things to pick out.

“We definitely have to make things harder for teams. In this league you can’t give teams head starts.”

 

3 talking points from Dundee’s dispiriting defeat at St Johnstone

 