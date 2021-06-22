Dunfermline expect to officially seal the signing of Dundee United goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet within the next 24 hours.

The 28-year-old is contracted to United until the summer of 2022 but has expressed a desire to pursue regular first-team football, having made just 27 appearances over two spells with the club.

The Pars, who recently banked £60,000 for the sale of Declan McManus to The New Saints, struck a deal with the Tangerines and talks with the player progressed smoothly earlier this week.

Dunfermline are confident Mehmet will put pen to paper imminently, becoming Peter Grant’s second signing after Nikolay Todorov and providing stern competition between the sticks for Wales international Owain Fôn Williams.

Should the formalities be completed in time, Mehmet could get his first run-out for the Fifers against Spartans on Wednesday evening.

Speaking about the search for a stopper this week, boss Grant said: “We know we’re light in positions — the goalkeeping area is an issue for us and that’s something we’re looking at very closely.

“I want two goalkeepers who are going to be fighting tooth-and-nail to get in the first-team. I want quality in there.”

As well as proving an able back-up in Tayside — deputising admirably for Benjamin Siegrist at the tail end last season — Mehmet has turned out for Falkirk, Queen of the South and Port Vale in British football.

United, meanwhile, have recently turned down a six-figure fee from Ipswich Town for in-demand Siegrist, while promising teenager Jack Newman is likely to step up in the pecking order following Mehmet’s exit.