Tam Courts happy Dundee United ‘rode out the storm’ against Elgin – and insists there’s been no bust-up with Neil Alexander

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has praised his players for riding out the storm as they hammered Elgin City 6-1 at Tannadice last night.

Playing in front of home fans for the first time since a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on March 7, 2020, United stuck six past the League Two side to pick up another three Premier Sports Cup Group B points.

Lawrence Shankland (2), Peter Pawlett, Nicky Clark, Kieran Freeman and Chris Mochrie were the scorers for United, cancelling out a Kane Hester opener on four minutes that left the 500 inside the ground stunned.

The Tangerines fought back well, though, and went top of the group on goal difference, with boss Courts pleased with their response.

“It was an interesting start and one I’m actually grateful we encountered,” he said.

“The players got to see how I react to a bit of stress and I got to see how they react.

“We rode that storm well and, at 1-1, it settled us down. We got the second goal and after that there was only one winner.

“After the first 15 minutes we reclaimed some confidence and control of the ball.

“Some of the chemistry and combinations were first class.”

No bust up insists Courts but Alexander nowhere to be seen

Courts took the chance to rubbish reports of a bust up between he and goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander, stating he has enormous respect for the former Rangers stopper.

Alexander wasn’t present at Tannadice and Courts said he can’t provide an update at this stage as to whether Alexander will be staying or going.

The Terrors gaffer added: “There’s nothing definitive.

“Since I came in I wanted to take time to look at structure and the personnel. There will be something in the coming days on that I’m sure.

“He’s still an employee of the club. There’s been no bust up. I’ve known Neil since I was at 17 when we were teammates at Livi.

“I have enormous respect for him as a pro. There’s been no fallout as such and it’s all still very amicable.”