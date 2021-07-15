Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Tam Courts happy Dundee United ‘rode out the storm’ against Elgin – and insists there’s been no bust-up with Neil Alexander

By Calum Woodger
July 15 2021, 8.30am Updated: July 15 2021, 3.13pm
Dundee United hammered Elgin City at Tannadice last night.
Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has praised his players for riding out the storm as they hammered Elgin City 6-1 at Tannadice last night.

Playing in front of home fans for the first time since a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on March 7, 2020, United stuck six past the League Two side to pick up another three Premier Sports Cup Group B points.

Lawrence Shankland (2), Peter Pawlett, Nicky Clark, Kieran Freeman and Chris Mochrie were the scorers for United, cancelling out a Kane Hester opener on four minutes that left the 500 inside the ground stunned.

The Tangerines fought back well, though, and went top of the group on goal difference, with boss Courts pleased with their response.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“It was an interesting start and one I’m actually grateful we encountered,” he said.

“The players got to see how I react to a bit of stress and I got to see how they react.

“We rode that storm well and, at 1-1, it settled us down. We got the second goal and after that there was only one winner.

“After the first 15 minutes we reclaimed some confidence and control of the ball.

“Some of the chemistry and combinations were first class.”

No bust up insists Courts but Alexander nowhere to be seen

Courts took the chance to rubbish reports of a bust up between he and goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander, stating he has enormous respect for the former Rangers stopper.

Alexander wasn’t present at Tannadice and Courts said he can’t provide an update at this stage as to whether Alexander will be staying or going.

The Terrors gaffer added: “There’s nothing definitive.

Dundee United goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander.

“Since I came in I wanted to take time to look at structure and the personnel. There will be something in the coming days on that I’m sure.

“He’s still an employee of the club. There’s been no bust up. I’ve known Neil since I was at 17 when we were teammates at Livi.

“I have enormous respect for him as a pro. There’s been no fallout as such and it’s all still very amicable.”

Dundee United 6-1 Elgin City: United hit Elgin for six in front of 500 fans at Tannadice

