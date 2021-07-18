Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts pleased with ‘resilience’ in Arbroath win and gives Archie Meekison injury update

By Calum Woodger
July 18 2021, 1.22pm Updated: July 18 2021, 1.24pm
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has hailed his side for seeing out the closing moments against Arbroath with 10 men.

Substitute Archie Meekison had to leave the pitch with an injury with 15 minutes remaining in United’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup Group B win at Tannadice yesterday.

Due to having already used their designated amount of intervals to make changes, despite only making four subs, the Terrors had to play the final stages a man short.

They were able to do so and, in the process, all but booked their place in the knockout stages for the first time since 2017, with the Tangerines top of their section on nine points after a perfect start to the new season.

‘We had to show resilience’

Gaffer Courts said: “I’m very pleased indeed, we are coming into these games trying to manage minutes and give people opportunities as the competition gets stiffer.

“Arbroath are probably the nemesis of most full-time teams as they are a match for anyone on their day. They showed that yesterday.

Dundee United kid Chris Mochrie battles with Arbroath’s Scott Stewart.

“We were terrific and the goal came at a good time. We had to show resilience playing with ten men the last 15 minutes.

“I’m really pleased. It’s two clean sheets in three games.”

Meekison update

Courts also gave an update on Meekison’s condition, with the 19-year-old midfielder suffering an ankle knock after a heavy challenge.

He added: “It’s frustrating for Archie as he got tackled from behind.

“He was beginning to control the game and I think Arbroath noticed that and maybe wanted to take things into their own hands.

Dundee United youngster Archie Meekison had to come off hurt.

“He has a nasty ankle knock so we had to play with ten men.

“He is being assessed so I don’t know the extent of it but he indicated something was wrong and he wasn’t comfortable.”

Mulgrew winner training ground move

As for Charlie Mulgrew’s free-kick winner on 21 minutes, Courts revealed the 35-yard strike was a variation of training ground move No 2 Liam Fox has been working on with the players.

He commented: “I must give a lot of credit to Liam and the players because they do a lot of work on the set-plays.

“We have scored two goals in three games from set-plays and they are worked routines, so it’s great from the boys.”

