Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Fife Zoo: Crews battle blaze at Fife animal park after second fire in a year

By Alasdair Clark
July 18 2021, 1.44pm Updated: July 19 2021, 9.35am

Fire crews raced to battle a large blaze at Fife Zoo on Saturday, the second since the animal park opened in 2019.

The alarm was raised at around 12:30pm on Saturday at the zoo in Cupar. No casualties were reported, the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said.

It is the second fire at the zoo since it first opened in 2019 after a

