Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell reacts to Dundee United defeat: ‘The goal we lost was like the bairns on a Sunday morning’

By Calum Woodger
July 18 2021, 1.59pm Updated: July 18 2021, 2.07pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell believes his side should’ve defeated Dundee United at Tannadice yesterday.

The Red Lichties went down 1-0 to United in their Premier Sports Cup Group B clash thanks to a Charlie Mulgrew free-kick strike on 21 minutes.

The result leaves the Angus men sitting second on six points as they prepare to welcome League Two Kelty Hearts to Gayfield on Saturday to round off the section.

They know what they need to do going into that clash but Campbell insists they should be headed into the match in a better position after their display against the Terrors.

‘Lichties should’ve won’

“We should have won the game – never mind drawn,” he said.

“We’ve had six chances in the whole game and they’ve only had two.

“The goal we lost was like one you’d lose with the bairns on a Sunday morning.

Arbroath’s Liam Henderson and Dundee United striker Nicky Clark compete for possession.

“It’s a great goal from Charlie’s point of view but an absolute shocker from our perspective.

“I’m standing in the dugout shouting: ‘You better cover that other side of the goal, son’.

“But we were way on top during the game so to lose is unacceptable.”

Nine points target set for Arbroath

Campbell is now targeting maximum points against Kelty as they aim to progress into the knockout stages, believing nine points could be enough for the Lichties.

He continued: “I’ve no complaints whatsoever about our performance and we got the fitness levels out of it.

“I know I’ve said I hate people who treat these games as fitness because it’s a cup-tie but my boys were a credit.

Liam Smith and Logan Chalmers try to deal with Arbroath wide man Bobby Linn.

“There’s a lot of money at stake in this competition and we’ve still got a chance.

“We’ve got Kelty at home, they won on Saturday and are a good side.

“You usually find if you get nine points you’ve got a chance.

“I’m very happy with the fitness levels of my players and the commitment.”

Dundee United 1-0 Arbroath: Charlie Mulgrew goal on second home debut earns United all three points

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier