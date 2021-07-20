Dundee United ‘getting closer’ with signing targets and more activity expected soon says boss Tam Courts

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts says the club are ‘getting closer’ to securing their signing targets.

The Tangerines boss says he expects some more transfer activity later this week as they look to add to their summer signatures already secured – Charlie Mulgrew and Trevor Carson.

Although business in the market is important to the club, Courts says they’ve had to balance their priorities in pre-season as they look within the building for talent first.

‘I’d expect some activity later on this week’

“With every day that goes past we’re getting closer to one or two things,” he said.

“We’ve used this pre-season for a number of different things, including giving opportunities to existing players and our younger players.

“Not just token gesture opportunities when games are won.

“You can see the teams we’ve picked have had young players in the starting line-up and coming on when the games are still a little bit fraught.

“We’re getting a little clearer in terms of what we need, so I’d expect some activity later on this week.”

Chalmers ‘gets fans on the edge of seats’

One deal United were able to get over the line this week was a contract extension until 2024 for exciting young winger Logan Chalmers.

Courts was pleased to secure his long-term future at Tannadice.

The Terrors gaffer added: “I think it’s important we take a long-term approach to player development here.

“Logan’s an exciting player, he’s raw and gets fans on the edge of their seats.

“There’s loads to work on and develop and one we’re excited to work with.

“We’re delighted to secure him for the next few years.

“One of the key things for us is making sure the players are comfortable and happy.

“A happy player is one who can perform to their full potential.

“Logan is a guy who is known to be at his best when he’s relaxed and knows he has the buy in off the staff and myself.

“We’re trying to give him all the confidence in the world to go and play and develop further.”

East Fife

United round off their Premier Sports Cup Group B campaign with a trip to East Fife tonight.

With three wins from three and qualification for the knockout stages all but secured, the early season matches against Kelty Hearts, Elgin and Arbroath have been a success for new boss Courts.

He’s keen to build on that with another three points on the board at New Bayview this evening as they prepare for the Premiership’s big kick off on August 1 – when the Tangerines travel north to take on Aberdeen.

Courts commented: “It’s a qualification mindset we’ve been in and there’s a chance to go and do a clean sweep.

“I think it’s really important we go and put a performance on and finish off on a high.

“We’ve given East Fife all the respect they deserve by watching them twice and preparing properly.

“But, ultimately, we want to go there, win the game and play well.

“I think, by and large, I’m absolutely delighted with where the players are up to, their buy in and the relationships we’re developing.

“What we’ve seen over the course of the three games is really pleasing.”