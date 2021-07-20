News / Dundee VIDEO: Two men arrested after police cordon off Dundee street following disturbance By Steven Rae July 20 2021, 9.03am Updated: August 19 2021, 5.35am Two men have been arrested after police cordoned off a Dundee street following a disturbance. Police on Arklay Street on Tuesday morning. Sandeman Street was shut at both ends after officers were called to the area in the early hours of Tuesday. Witnesses said more than 10 police vehicles were on the scene, with activity focused around Sandeman Place. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]