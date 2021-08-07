Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

‘That was one hell of a performance’: Dundee United fans react on social media to Rangers victory

By Calum Woodger
August 7 2021, 6.30pm Updated: August 7 2021, 6.35pm
That's one happy Arab as Dundee United beat Rangers 1-0 at Tannadice.
Dundee United fans have taken to social media to hail their “outstanding” team after they downed champions Rangers 1-0 at Tannadice.

The Tangerines ended the Gers’ 40-match Premiership unbeaten run thanks to a second-half strike from Jamie Robson.

It was United’s first league win over the Light Blues in nine-and-a-half years – something greeted with a joyous outpouring of emotion from the 4,500 returning fans at Tannadice.

The feeling of elation extended to the cybersphere as Arabs took to Twitter to express their delight at the Terrors’ first three points under new boss Tam Courts.

Fight, determination and passion

James B summed up the mood of the United support – impressed with the performance of every man in tangerine this afternoon.

Laura Davie echoed his sentiments and singled out boss Courts for special praise.

The new gaffer was under fire for his team’s poor display in a Premiership-opening 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen last weekend.

But it appears, generally, the fans are happy he has started to answers his critics.

Ryan McGinnis was simply boosted by being able to return to Tannadice with his dad to watch the team they love after a long pandemic-enforced absence.

Fight, determination and passion was how he characterised United’s afternoon.

As ever, Ronny Costello and Paul McNicoll of the popular Dode Fox Podcast took a light-hearted look at the shock result.

Despite their tongue-in-cheek remark about their upcoming recording session tomorrow, like every other Arab, they were happy with an “incredible” day.

