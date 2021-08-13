Dundee United getting closer to Ilmari Niskanen deal as Tam Courts provides injury and transfer update ahead of Ayr clash

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is hopeful Ilmari Niskanen can be one of his “reinforcements” before the transfer window shuts.

With just over two weeks to go until the end of summer trading, Courts says United are “getting closer” to doing a deal for Finnish winger Niskanen.

The 23-year-old, currently with Bundesliga 2 side Ingolstadt, has six caps for Finland and has been a target of the Tangerines’ for over a year.