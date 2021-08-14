Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United’s Liam Smith on Lawrence Shankland Belgium move: ‘I tried to tell them we come as a package!’

By Calum Woodger
August 14 2021, 9.00am
Liam Smith and Lawrence Shankland.
Liam Smith probably knows Lawrence Shankland better than most in the Dundee United squad – and he reckons the hitman is “a massive loss”.

Smith and Shankland played together for a season at Ayr United before the pair switched Somerset Park for Tannadice in 2019.

The two seasons that have followed have seen them celebrate Championship promotion together, as Shanks fired home 40 goals in 74 appearances before this week securing a £1m switch to Belgian side Beerschot.

Although he jokes about once again trying to follow the Scotland striker to a new club, right-back Smith is sincere in his assessment of the 26-year-old’s abilities.

Shanks finally shakes Smith

The defender laughed: “I tried to tell them we come as a package but the message never got across to Belgium!

“When I came in at Ayr, he was on fire from the season before and that just continued right the way through to the Championship season here.

“When he was in and around the box, you knew he was always going to take it.

“It’s good to have someone in your team like that and I had the pleasure of having it for a while.

Liam Smith, Ian Harkes and Lawrence Shankland.

“He’ll be a massive loss.

“For the last two years, it’s been clear to see for everybody the part he’s played in our success in getting up from the Championship.

“Last year we maybe didn’t play to his strengths and utilise him as much as we should’ve. His quality was still there, though.

“When somebody who can get a goal out of nothing leaves then it’s going to leave a mark.

“We’ve got good players in the squad, we showed that on Saturday without him (United’s 1-0 win over Rangers), and I’m sure we’ll be fine and bring in one or two to fill that void.”

McNulty the answer for United?

As the Terrors look for someone to fill Shankland’s shoes, Smith reckons new (old) boy striker Marc McNulty fits the bill.

The 28-year-old, who spent last season on loan with the Tangerines, has sealed a return from Reading for another campaign.

The 25-year-old added: “I think he will suit how we want to play this season.

Dundee United hitman Marc McNulty.

“We drove up in the car together last season and a lot of the ideas he shared are similar to what the gaffer wants to do.

“I think when you get a loan you want to do really well and, as a striker, that comes with scoring goals.

“He maybe didn’t get the opportunities he wanted.

“He played out of position last term, out on the right, when he sees himself as a No 9, so he’ll maybe get that opportunity now he’s back.”

‘Tough’ Ayr trip

This afternoon sees Smithy return to Ayr as United head south for their Premier Sports Cup last-16 clash.

On the back of last weekend’s marvellous 1-0 Premiership win over Rangers, Smith says they must back it up against the Honest Men as they target a good cup run.

He added: “We saw the importance of a run in the Scottish Cup last season and how much of a lift it gave us and the fans.

“It’s exactly the same in this cup – we want to go as far as we can and that starts today.

Liam Smith in his Ayr United days.

“If you look at it in isolation, we want to continue what we did last weekend.

“There’s no point getting a result like that and not backing it up.

“We need to go there and put in a performance to get in the hat for the next round.

“It’s tough down there, I’ve played for and against them and it’s never easy.”

EXCLUSIVE: Freddy Frans reveals role in Lawrence Shankland Beerschot move, how Dundee United hero can be a ‘god’ in Belgium and talks Jack Hendry

