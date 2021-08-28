Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Calum Butcher labelled ‘dominant player’ for Dundee United after agreeing new deal

By Ewan Smith
August 28 2021, 10.27pm Updated: August 29 2021, 12.37am
Calum Butcher has agreed a new deal with Dundee United
Calum Butcher has agreed a new deal with Dundee United

Thomas Courts has labelled Calum Butcher a ‘dominant player’ as he expressed his delight in securing the English midfielder on a new deal.

Butcher has agreed an improved contract until 2023 with an option of a further year after impressing during his second spell at the Tannadice club.

And Courts insists that United are getting former Tottenham youth star Butcher, 30, at his ‘prime.’

“It’s great to secure a player of Butcher’s quality,” said Courts. He’s in the prime years of his football career.

“He loves the club and you saw the impact he had when he came off the bench against Hearts.

“Calum has agreed an extra couple of years and it’s great to secure him in his prime years. He’s such a dominant player for us.

“He’s a leader within the group and still has his best years ahead of him.”

Courts predicts quiet transfer window

Meanwhile, Courts does not expect to have a busy transfer deadline day on Tuesday.

English League One side Lincoln City have been linked with a deadline-busting move for Jamie Robson.

Robson was United’s goal hero in the recent 1-0 win over Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Jamie Robson has been linked with a move away from Dundee United

“There’s nothing I’m forecasting transfer-wise,” added Courts.

“There’s no-one earmarked to go out which means there will be very little earmarked to come in.

“But I also know that, at this stage of the window, things can happen very quickly.”

United are also boosted by the news that keeper Benji Siegrist’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

Benjamin Siegrist could join Calum Butcher back in the Dundee United team soon

Siegrist was expected to set for a lengthy lay-off following a training ground injury prior to last week’s win over St Johnstone.

The Swiss keeper also missed Saturday’s defeat to Hearts and Courts added: “We have had the scan sent over now.

“We’ll evaluate it later but are hoping it’s not as bad as first feared.”

Finnish winger Ilmari Niskanen is being ear-marked for a debut away to St Mirren on September 11th, with progress being made on his work permit.

Dundee United 0 Hearts 2: Thomas Courts suffers first home defeat as United boss after Craig Gordon masterclass

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]