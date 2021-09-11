Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew insists stunning win over champions Rangers helped make Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
September 11 2021, 8.05am Updated: September 11 2021, 8.55am
Charlie Mulgrew celebrates with the Dundee United fans after the win over Rangers
Charlie Mulgrew celebrates with the Dundee United fans after the win over Rangers

Charlie Mulgrew believes the stunning Dundee United win over champions Rangers helped to unify the Tannadice club with their fans.

Mulgrew is acutely aware that a win over St Mirren on Saturday will see United collect the same amount of points as they did for ending Gers’ 41-game unbeaten run.

But while every game carries the same reward, Mulgrew hopes his team-mates can use the Rangers display to kick on.

“It was a more difficult game and no-one expected us to get a result,” said Mulgrew when asked about the Rangers win.

“We were at home and we gave the fans something to cheer about. They gave us a lift and it brought the club together.

Charlie Mulgrew believes Dundee United fans have given their side tremendous backing this year

“Hopefully we move forward like that with every game.

“I think it is up to us early in games to give the fans something to cheer about and get them on their feet.

“They can then help us get through games and get behind us. But it starts with us on the pitch, showing we are up for the challenge and the fight.

Charlie Mulgrew hails Dundee United fans

Charlie Mulgrew believes Dundee United fans have huge part to play at the club

“It’s been that long I can’t remember what it was like with fans before!

“It’s just great to have them back in the stadiums. It feels proper now, it doesn’t feel like a training game.

“You feel that extra bit of pressure. Football without fans is nothing, as everyone says.

“It’s so true. It all comes together and makes the game what it is.

“Hopefully we’ll see a few of them in Paisley as we need the support.

“It’s up to us to go out and produce and fight and be ready for the games.

 

“We take each game as it comes and this one is different to Hearts, to Rangers, to Aberdeen.

“We want to go there and win, but we know it will be difficult.

“The league is very good this year with the teams in it. You’ve got the Edinburgh and Dundee derbies back.

“It’s a competitive league – it always has been. There is not much between the teams outside the Old Firm.

“We want to be competitive within that group. It’s difficult but we’re up for the challenge.”

Dundee United: 3 things we learned from the Terrors’ historic win over Rangers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]