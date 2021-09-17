Dundee United boss Tam Courts delighted to have keeper dilemma as he targets derby day victory over ‘winless’ Dundee

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is ‘delighted’ to have a difficult Dundee derby goalkeeper dilemma.

Courts will decide in the next 24 hours whether to recall fit-again Benjamin Siegrist for Sunday’s sell-out Tannadice clash or stick with Trevor Carson.

Siegrist has fully recovered from what United first feared to be a serious knee injury.

Carson has kept three clean sheets in four games in the Swiss star’s absence.

Dundee boss James McPake cranked up the derby day mind games earlier this week by insisting Courts has to get ‘big game decisions right.’

But Courts is thrilled to have to choose Siegrist or current Northern Ireland cap Carson as he targets victory over ‘winless’ Dundee.

“I’m delighted to be making the decision,” said Courts.

“When you have two high quality keepers, it’s a great problem to have.

“We have healthy competition for our keepers.

“When we signed Trevor, we knew we’d have a decision to make with his quality.

“We pre-empted this and as a manager you pride yourself in making big calls.

“It’s a big decision because of the respect I have for both of them but I’m relaxed about making it.

“I’ll always do what’s best for the team and pick who I think will heighten the probability of us getting three points.

“The thing you can’t ignore from Dundee’s perspective is they are are winless in five. They haven’t registered a win in the league yet.

“That will be on their minds a little bit. They will be looking to use this as a springboard to better results.”

Tam Courts hails Trevor Carson impact as he offers derby day injury update

Courts has praised Carson for the impact he has made since arriving from Motherwell in the summer.

“Trevor hasn’t overperformed in the games he’s played,” added the United boss.

“He’s performed exactly how his quality and experience says he should.

“He’s signed here for two years so is going to be here for a long time.

“We are looking forward to witnessing a lot of big performances from him.”

😍 Love that from Trev 🙌 International class#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/oldsnl4hCn — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, United are set to go into Sunday’s derby with almost a clean bill of health.

Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith and Louis Appere are all nearing full fitness.

Edwards returned to training on Tuesday after picking up a knock in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

While Smith and Appere are working against the clock with the United medical team to declare themselves fit to face Dundee.