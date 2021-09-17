Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts delighted to have keeper dilemma as he targets derby day victory over ‘winless’ Dundee

By Ewan Smith
September 17 2021, 10.27pm
Tam Courts will choose between Benjamin Siegrist and Trevor Carson on Sunday
Dundee United boss Tam Courts is ‘delighted’ to have a difficult Dundee derby goalkeeper dilemma.

Courts will decide in the next 24 hours whether to recall fit-again Benjamin Siegrist for Sunday’s sell-out Tannadice clash or stick with Trevor Carson.

Siegrist has fully recovered from what United first feared to be a serious knee injury.

Carson has kept three clean sheets in four games in the Swiss star’s absence.

Dundee boss James McPake cranked up the derby day mind games earlier this week by insisting Courts has to get ‘big game decisions right.’

But Courts is thrilled to have to choose Siegrist or current Northern Ireland cap Carson as he targets victory over ‘winless’ Dundee.

Tam Court branded Trevor Carson’s save against St Mirren as ‘outstanding’

“I’m delighted to be making the decision,” said Courts.

“When you have two high quality keepers, it’s a great problem to have.

“We have healthy competition for our keepers.

“When we signed Trevor, we knew we’d have a decision to make with his quality.

Tam Courts knows Benjamin Siegrist is a Dundee United fans favourite

“We pre-empted this and as a manager you pride yourself in making big calls.

“It’s a big decision because of the respect I have for both of them but I’m relaxed about making it.

“I’ll always do what’s best for the team and pick who I think will heighten the probability of us getting three points.

“The thing you can’t ignore from Dundee’s perspective is they are are winless in five. They haven’t registered a win in the league yet.

“That will be on their minds a little bit. They will be looking to use this as a springboard to better results.”

Tam Courts hails Trevor Carson impact as he offers derby day injury update

Courts has praised Carson for the impact he has made since arriving from Motherwell in the summer.

“Trevor hasn’t overperformed in the games he’s played,” added the United boss.

Trevor Carson has been superb for Dundee United this season

“He’s performed exactly how his quality and experience says he should.

“He’s signed here for two years so is going to be here for a long time.

“We are looking forward to witnessing a lot of big performances from him.”

Meanwhile, United are set to go into Sunday’s derby with almost a clean bill of health.

Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith and Louis Appere are all nearing full fitness.

Edwards returned to training on Tuesday after picking up a knock in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

While Smith and Appere are working against the clock with the United medical team to declare themselves fit to face Dundee.

‘In big games, you have to get decisions right’: Dundee boss James McPake admits he’s glad not to have United’s goalkeeping dilemma

