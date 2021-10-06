Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew eyes up shock Scotland recall

Charlie Mulgrew hasn’t given up hope of a shock Scotland recall – after making a stunning start to his Dundee United career.

Mulgrew, 35, has been in sizzling form for United since becoming Tam Courts’ first signing at Tannadice.

He has helped them to eight clean sheets in his 12 starts at United.

The experienced defender collected the last of his 44 caps in a 2-0 defeat to Russia in 2019 but would love to add to that tally.

“When I’m 65 I want to look back and say I gave myself every chance to get picked,” Mulrew said in an interview with the Scottish Sun.

“I still have the motivation and desire.

“I said when I first signed for Dundee United that I wasn’t coming back to Scotland just to see out my career.

“I’m playing well. It’s probably the best I’ve played in a few years. I feel fit too, so why not?

“What would it say about me if I said I didn’t want to be considered anymore? That’s just not me.

“As long as I’m playing club football at a good level I’ll always be available for Scotland.”

Charlie Mulgrew: I’ll never give up on Scotland

Scotland will put themselves on the brink of clinching a World Cup qualifying spot if they beat Israel on Saturday.

And Mulgrew would love to force his way into Steve Clarke’s World Cup plans.

“It’s up to Steve Clarke to decide if he wants to select me,” added Mulgrew. “But I still have ambitions to play for my country.

“Scotland can tell me when they don’t need me. I’ll never tell Scotland that’s me done.

“My last cap was two years ago in a 4-0 defeat to Russia and that obviously wasn’t a great night.

“But I get on great with Steve and loved working with him.

“He’s got a few options at the moment defensively and the lads have done brilliantly. Long may that continue because I’m a big Scotland fan, apart from anything else.

“But I can’t lie. I still have ambitions to play.”