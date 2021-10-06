Dundee United confirm Maxime Biamou signing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United have confirmed the signing of French striker Maxime Biamou.

As revealed in Courier Sport, the 30-year-old has penned an initial deal until the end of the season at Tannadice.

The 6ft 1in hit man became a cult hero at Coventry City during a four-season spell, during which he bagged 26 goals.

Biamou, who knocked back interest from England and abroad to sign for United, will wear the number 94 shirt.

United head coach Tam Courts hailed Biamou’s qualities – and suggested Tangerines fans will enjoy what he has to offer.

🗣 "When you are a player the most important thing is to feel at home first and comfortable where you go and I feel that here." 📺 Hear from striker Max Biamou for the first time since joining Dundee United. – https://t.co/9BOPGoSIKb#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/9sAgNCLFA8 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 6, 2021

He told United’s official website: “Max is a different profile to what we already have at the club and complements our existing forwards.

“He is someone who has performed consistently well during his time in English football and has all the attributes to be a success in Scottish football.

“I think our fans will connect with Max quickly, as he brings total commitment to every performance.”

Sporting Director Tony Asghar added: “Max has been on our radar for a while now and has had interest from England and abroad but has chose to come to Dundee United.

“He will add quality to our squad and I am pleased to get the deal done.

“We have been very selective in our transfer business this season and it has paid off so far.

“We believe that Max will be another who will show himself to be a great addition and someone who will improve with infrastructure, facilities and staff here at his disposal.”