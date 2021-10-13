Ryan Edwards: Charlie Mulgrew is taking Dundee United to the next level

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Edwards insists the arrival of serial winner Charlie Mulgrew at Dundee United is taking the club to the next level.

Mulgrew has been outstanding since becoming Tam Courts’ first signing at United in the summer.

The former Celtic star has helped the Tannadice club to five clean sheets in eight Scottish Premiership games.

Mulgrew, who revealed recently he still harbours ambitions of a Scotland recall at the age of 35, has forged a strong defensive partnership with Edwards.

And Edwards believes 44-times capped Mulgrew has made an enormous impact at United.

“When Charlie first came to the club it spoke volumes of what the management staff wanted to do,” Edwards said.

“Charlie has won the league five times with Celtic and his experience shows on the pitch with his performances.

“He’s a very calm character who is difficult to play against.

“Even in training it’s hard being on the opposing team.

“He stays on the ball until strikers press and then picks them off.

“I came on playing with Mark Reynolds last year and feel I’ve kicked on playing with Charlie Mulgrew.”

Ryan Edwards: Homegrown talent gives Dundee United fans a buzz

Edwards has also praised defensive team-mates Scott McMann, Kerr Smith and Kieran Freeman.

McMann has been Mr Consistency since his arrival from Hamilton.

Smith became United’s youngest ever player to start in a Dundee derby last month and followed that up with a start at Celtic Park – aged 16.

And Freeman, nicknamed Sheep, has made a massive impact since replacing Liam Smith at right wing-back for the last four games.

“This club is all about bringing young players through,” said Edwards.

“We’ve brought young Sheep into the team and he has been outstanding.

“We’ve got Kerr who’s excellent and someone I get on with really well with off the park.

“I’m only 28 but at Celtic Park I had a 16-year-old next to me on the pitch.

“Kerr is so mature that it was never a case of me looking after him. At times, he was looking after us.

“The management team deserve a lot of credit for starting Kerr at Celtic.

“He’s only 16. I was in Malia with the lads when he was born in 2004!” 🎥 @charlie_mulgrew interview on @dundeeunitedfc’s teen sensation Kerr Smith only in @thecouriersport https://t.co/uu7HfOnB4Y pic.twitter.com/Rs5bIef3nx — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) July 5, 2021

“If it had gone wrong there would have been a lot of fingers pointed.

“We had a top quality left-footed centre-back in Mark Reynolds, who has played over 500 games, on the bench.

“But the decision paid off.

“Our fans keep hearing people saying how good Kerr is and his performance proved us right.

“Every fan wants to see local youngsters do well.

“If gives our fans a buzz seeing that their club is bringing on homegrown talent and playing them in the Premiership.

“Kerr is so good. I’m sure there will be plenty of interest in him – come January – if he gets on to play more games.”