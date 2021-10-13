Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Edwards: Charlie Mulgrew is taking Dundee United to the next level

By Ewan Smith
October 13 2021, 5.00pm Updated: October 13 2021, 6.52pm
Ryan Edwards insists the arrival of serial winner Charlie Mulgrew at Dundee United is taking the club to the next level.

Mulgrew has been outstanding since becoming Tam Courts’ first signing at United in the summer.

The former Celtic star has helped the Tannadice club to five clean sheets in eight Scottish Premiership games.

Mulgrew, who revealed recently he still harbours ambitions of a Scotland recall at the age of 35, has forged a strong defensive partnership with Edwards.

And Edwards believes 44-times capped Mulgrew has made an enormous impact at United.

“When Charlie first came to the club it spoke volumes of what the management staff wanted to do,” Edwards said.

“Charlie has won the league five times with Celtic and his experience shows on the pitch with his performances.

“He’s a very calm character who is difficult to play against.

“Even in training it’s hard being on the opposing team.

“He stays on the ball until strikers press and then picks them off.

“I came on playing with Mark Reynolds last year and feel I’ve kicked on playing with Charlie Mulgrew.”

Ryan Edwards: Homegrown talent gives Dundee United fans a buzz

Kerr Smith is impressing at Dundee United at the age of 16

Edwards has also praised defensive team-mates Scott McMann, Kerr Smith and Kieran Freeman.

McMann has been Mr Consistency since his arrival from Hamilton.

Smith became United’s youngest ever player to start in a Dundee derby last month and followed that up with a start at Celtic Park – aged 16.

And Freeman, nicknamed Sheep, has made a massive impact since replacing Liam Smith at right wing-back for the last four games.

“This club is all about bringing young players through,” said Edwards.

“We’ve brought young Sheep into the team and he has been outstanding.

“We’ve got Kerr who’s excellent and someone I get on with really well with off the park.

“I’m only 28 but at Celtic Park I had a 16-year-old next to me on the pitch.

“Kerr is so mature that it was never a case of me looking after him. At times, he was looking after us.

“The management team deserve a lot of credit for starting Kerr at Celtic.

“If it had gone wrong there would have been a lot of fingers pointed.

“We had a top quality left-footed centre-back in Mark Reynolds, who has played over 500 games, on the bench.

“But the decision paid off.

“Our fans keep hearing people saying how good Kerr is and his performance proved us right.

“Every fan wants to see local youngsters do well.

“If gives our fans a buzz seeing that their club is bringing on homegrown talent and playing them in the Premiership.

“Kerr is so good. I’m sure there will be plenty of interest in him – come January – if he gets on to play more games.”

Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew eyes up shock Scotland recall

