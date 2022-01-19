Tony Watt: I won’t ‘waste my breath’ on critics – most of them would bite their hand off to join ‘big club’ like Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt is no stranger to proving a point but is in no mood to take on the Motherwell boo boys who slammed his Dundee United move.

Watt made his United debut in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to St Mirren after completing his £100,000 switch from Motherwell.

But while the striker’s move to Tannadice was hailed a major coup by United fans, Motherwell fans have taken to social media to vent their anger at his departure.

Watt could face a frosty reception from some of the visiting Well support when United host his old club on February 9th.

But as he seeks to continue his impressive scoring run, he has hit back at his detractors.

Amazing support on my first night at Tannadice 🍊 Boys were very unlucky not to get anything 😬 So many positives to take 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/05cKMtVoWR — Tony Watt (@32watto) January 19, 2022

“I’m at a very, very good club, a club people would bite their hand off to come to,” said Watt.

“I was also at a very good club in Motherwell.

“Everything’s been positive for me over the last two or three years.

“So if people want to turn that into negative, well let them lead a negative life.

“To be honest I don’t want to waste my breath on some of the people who have spoken about me.

“I take no notice of it.

“Social media is false, people want to write articles when you’re doing well to make some money off the back of your name. Let them.

“Fair play, they’re earning a living and they’re doing it smart.

“They’re being smart about it, let them do it.

“I’ve had people doubting me my full career.

“I just hope they see sense and start riding on the back of me rather than against me.

“I’ve got team-mates and management here and I’ve probably got about ten people around me whose opinion I really care about.

“Other than that? I’m not interested.

“If someone’s gone and had a wonderful career – if a Darren Fletcher or Scott Brown’s come out or Gordon Strachan, then fine.

“But I’ve seen some people come out and speak about me and I just laugh.

“I actually picked up on someone talking about me spending all my money on petrol. I don’t understand how people make stuff up.”

I personally want to thank @Alan_Burrows and Graham Alexander in how they’ve treated me from my first meetings with both them 🙌🏻 Two absolute top men. Sometimes it’s time to move on and this is one of them. It was a pleasure representing @MotherwellFC 🧡 pic.twitter.com/WQT67Xsghm — Tony Watt (@32watto) January 17, 2022

Motherwell’s chief executive Alan Burrows posted a heartfelt farewell message on social media following Watt’s departure.

Watt is proud of his time at Fir Park but is convinced he’s made the right move to United.

Ironically, Watt netted the winner against his new club earlier in the season.

“It was always going to be difficult because the club did a lot for me,” added Watt.

“But you need to be selfish at times and I believe I’ve come to a great environment and a big club.

“I’m delighted to be here. The club was sold on me from the first conversation.

“I’m really happy with the move and excited about the future.”