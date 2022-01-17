Tony Watt vows to keep scoring streak alive at Dundee United after sealing £100k switch from Motherwell

An error occurred. Please try again.

He is the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer after notching nine goals for Motherwell.

And Tony Watt is determined to stay ahead of the pack by banging them in for new club Dundee United.

Watt sealed his switch to Tannadice on Monday after United agreed a £100,000 fee with Motherwell to secure his services.

He has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Tangerines.

And he is determined to start for United the way he intends to go on – by hitting the goal trail.

🗣 "It's a massive club, it's a great club, we all know that in Scotland. The conversations I had just felt right" 📺 Hear from new signing Tony Watt in an exclusive, free-to-view interview on DUTV#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 17, 2022

He said: “It’s what I was signed for, if I don’t then it’s a failure and that’s not in my vocabulary now.

“I want to score as many as possible and help the team win.

“We need to try for the top six and the top four.

“This is a massive club, a great club and we all know that in Scotland.

“I want to get scoring, I have scored at Tannadice this season and against Dundee United at Fir Park – probably my best goal this season.

“So I need to score a better one than that now!

“Benji pulled off a worldie save against me that day so he got one up on me as well.

“I just want to get among the goals for the club here.”

Watt trained with his new Dundee United teammates on Monday and was given a warm welcome.

He is sure to receive another from United fans at Tannadice during Tuesday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren.

“The boys welcomed me this morning, I was hoping to train yesterday but things got delayed,” he said.

“I came in and wasn’t nervous one bit because the boys were brand new, I have played against most of them for years.

“I know some of them as well, so it was easy enough.

“I was glad to get training today so I can be involved tomorrow.

“I haven’t spoken to the manager about anything yet but I am excited about it regardless of whether it’s on the bench or from the start.

“I tried to train as best I could this morning to impress the manager and hopefully he throws me in.”

Watt also revealed the decision to move to a “great club” in Dundee United was a simple one.

But the well-travelled ex-Celtic and St Johnstone man also thanked Motherwell for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Watt said: “It’s good to get it done and finally be here, I think all parties were for it – Motherwell, Dundee United and myself.

‘A great club’

“I spoke to the manager here and to Tony (Asghar, United sporting director), I spoke to a couple of the boys as well and it was something for me that really stood out.

“I want to stay at home close to my family so it made sense.

“It just felt right, the club, the coaching staff and the setup at the training ground.

“There are a lot of things, it’s hard to say one thing – it’s just a great club.

“I have to thank Motherwell, it was a great two years for me and they gave me a platform to do well.

“I am very thankful.

“I am here to work and to work hard, if I go out there and run about the rewards will come.”