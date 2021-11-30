Motherwell 1 Dundee United 0: Tony Watt consigns United to defeat on miserable night in Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Motherwell 1 Dundee United 0: Tony Watt consigns United to defeat on miserable night in Motherwell

By Ewan Smith
November 30 2021, 9.38pm Updated: December 1 2021, 2.07pm
Tony Watt gave Motherwell the lead against Dundee United
Tony Watt gave Motherwell the lead against Dundee United

Tony Watt’s first half strike helped Motherwell cut the gap on fourth-placed Dundee United to one point on a miserable night at Fir Park.

Watt curled home a stunning 20-yard effort to help ten-man claim the win in the rain as Barry Maguire was red carded for the hosts.

That made it just one win in six for United as they prepare to face Celtic on Sunday.

Once again, United were without Dylan Levitt, Jeando Fuchs and Marc McNulty.

That gave Louis Appere another chance to lead the line for United after his goal at Ross County.

Nicky Clark also dropped out of the starting line-up to make way for Declan Glass.

Motherwell lost 3-0 to United’s city rivals Dundee at the weekend.

But they looked up for this one from the off and hemmed United in their own half for the first 25 minutes.

United’s normally watertight defence was looking leaky early on.

They gave Watt and Co. far too much room to roam and could have found themselves a couple of goals down within ten minutes.

Tam Courts wasn’t happy with how Dundee United started at Motherwell

Tony Watt gives Motherwell early lead v Dundee United

Watt had a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring in eight minutes as a Sean Goss free-kick found him unmarked.

But the Well striker couldn’t divert a header beyond Benjamin Siegrist.

Callum Slattery then fired a 20-yard effort over before the Fir Park side took a deserved lead in 11 minutes.

The strike was a thing of beauty as Watt coolly curled his effort into the top corner from 20 yards.

United did force some pressure of their own as they forced a series of corners.

But they failed to test Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly at all and Glass was sacrificed after just 41 minutes for Clark.

Glass touched the ball more than any other player in the first period (36 times) but it wasn’t his night.

Goss flashed a 20-yard strike wide of Siegrist’s goal as Well almost doubled their lead after 47 minutes.

Declan Glass was subbed by Dundee United after 41 minutes at Motherwell

United boss Tam Courts chose to shuffle his pack again as he took off Ilmari Niskanen.

Youngster Darren Watson came on for his first appearance in three months.

Watson made an instant impact.

His lung-busting runs on the flank and determination to get on the ball helped United gain a foothold on the game.

And their chances were improved as Maguire walked for a late tackle on Ian Harkes.

It was a miserable night for Tam Courts

United were looking more threatening and Appere had a chance to level but he slipped at the key moment.

Teams for Motherwell v Dundee United

Motherwell: Kelly; Lamie, Mugabi, Maguire, Woolery, Van Veen (Carroll 83), Slattery, McGinley, Solholm Johansen (O’Donnell 58), Goss, Watt. Subs not used: Fox; Cornelius, Grimshaw, Roberts, Shields.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Freeman, McMann (Sporle 75), Edwards, Mulgrew, Hoti, Niskanen (Watson 57), Glass (Clark 41), Appere, Harkes, Pawlett. Subs not used: Carson; Sporle, Chalmers, Smith, Meekison.

Referee – Steven McLean

