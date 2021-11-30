Power blackout leaves section of Forfar bypass in darkness for over two hours

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forfar was hit by a power blackout on Tuesday evening leaving a section of the A90 bypass in darkness for over two hours.

The power outage also caused problems for businesses at Orchardbank Business Park, with reports of McDonalds and KFC restaurants and a Shell petrol station also affected.

A number of rural locations close to the bypass at the junction with the A94 were also said to be without power on Tuesday evening.

The problems began at around 6.40pm with engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSE) quickly on the scene to establish the cause of the blackout.

Work continued for just over two hours before power was re-established in the area at around 8.45pm.

The latest problems came just hours after the region was ravaged by Storm Arwen which wreaked havoc to parts of Tayside and Fife during the weekend.

SSE were contacted for comment.