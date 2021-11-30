Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone forward Glenn Middleton could make shock comeback against Dundee

By Eric Nicolson
November 30 2021, 10.26pm
St Johnstone forward Glenn Middleton could make a shock comeback against Dundee, after making a rapid return from a hamstring injury.

Callum Davidson had expected to be without the on-loan Rangers man until around Christmas after he was sidelined on Scotland under-21 duty.

Middleton was back on the training ground on Tuesday, several weeks ahead of schedule, however.

And Davidson may include him in his squad for the trip to Dens Park.

“We’ve got some positive news on Glenn,” the Perth boss reported.

“He trained today and is very close.

Glenn Middleton last played for Saints against St Mirren.

“I’d say it’s touch and go for tomorrow but it will be great if we can have him back for the next five or six games.

“We’ll see how he reacts tomorrow and go from there. I haven’t ruled him out.

“We were expecting it to be a lot longer.

“He’s a young lad and has healed quickly. It was brilliant to have him back on the training pitch.

“We know we need to be better in the final third and hopefully he can help us achieve that.”

David Wotherspoon’s absence has been confirmed as “long-term” by the club, while Shaun Rooney is a doubt with a calf problem.

