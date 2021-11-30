St Johnstone forward Glenn Middleton could make shock comeback against Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone forward Glenn Middleton could make a shock comeback against Dundee, after making a rapid return from a hamstring injury.

Callum Davidson had expected to be without the on-loan Rangers man until around Christmas after he was sidelined on Scotland under-21 duty.

Middleton was back on the training ground on Tuesday, several weeks ahead of schedule, however.

And Davidson may include him in his squad for the trip to Dens Park.

“We’ve got some positive news on Glenn,” the Perth boss reported.

“He trained today and is very close.

“I’d say it’s touch and go for tomorrow but it will be great if we can have him back for the next five or six games.

“We’ll see how he reacts tomorrow and go from there. I haven’t ruled him out.

“We were expecting it to be a lot longer.

“He’s a young lad and has healed quickly. It was brilliant to have him back on the training pitch.

“We know we need to be better in the final third and hopefully he can help us achieve that.”

David Wotherspoon’s absence has been confirmed as “long-term” by the club, while Shaun Rooney is a doubt with a calf problem.