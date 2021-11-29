Louis Appere: I’m ready to take my chance at Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Louis Appere is ready to ‘seize the opportunity’ to become a first-team regular at Dundee United.

Appere netted his first goal since January as he calmly drilled home United’s opener at Ross County.

United were later pegged back to 1-1, thanks to a Joseph Hungbo free-kick.

But Appere looks to have played his way into Tam Courts plans.

French striker Max Biamou has joined long-term injury victim Marc McNulty on the treatment table with the door opening for Appere.

“I hadn’t scored since the St Johnstone game last January,” said Appere.

“I was out injured for the first few months of the season and it’s been difficult to break into a team that is playing so well.

“But I was delighted to get a goal.

“The gaffer always tells us there is healthy competition here. When you get a chance you need seize the opportunity.

“That’s how I felt when I started and hopefully I’ve taken my opportunity.

“It’s a shame when players get injured but when that happens it sometimes gives you an opportunity to play. It’s up to me to take it.”

Louis Appere: We’ll bounce back at Motherwell

Meanwhile, Appere has vowed United will quickly recover from the shock of losing a last-gasp goal.

The Tannadice side will travel to Motherwell on Tuesday before welcoming Celtic to Dundee on Sunday.

And while Appere freely admits they didn’t do enough to merit a win in Dingwall it was a painful ending for the visitors.

🗣 "We're bitterly disappointed we couldn't send the fans home happy and with three points." Hear from the Gaffer and Florent Hoti after our 1-1 draw with Ross County. 👉 https://t.co/ImWV2q1FHc pic.twitter.com/l2J7ypZHgB — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) November 27, 2021

“I don’t think we played as well as we’d have liked,” added Appere.

“It was a battle, particularly in the first half. In the second we had a couple of chances so it’s hitting to lose to the last

“It’s a kick in the teeth but we’ll move on. We have got another big game on Tuesday at Motherwell and hope to bounce back.”