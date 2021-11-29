Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Appere: I’m ready to take my chance at Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
November 29 2021, 8.00am
Louis Appere is ready to stake his claim for a regular start at Dundee United
Louis Appere is ready to ‘seize the opportunity’ to become a first-team regular at Dundee United.

Appere netted his first goal since January as he calmly drilled home United’s opener at Ross County.

United were later pegged back to 1-1, thanks to a Joseph Hungbo free-kick.

But Appere looks to have played his way into Tam Courts plans.

French striker Max Biamou has joined long-term injury victim Marc McNulty on the treatment table with the door opening for Appere.

“I hadn’t scored since the St Johnstone game last January,” said Appere.

Louis Appere wheels away to celebrate with the Dundee United fans

“I was out injured for the first few months of the season and it’s been difficult to break into a team that is playing so well.

“But I was delighted to get a goal.

“The gaffer always tells us there is healthy competition here. When you get a chance you need seize the opportunity.

“That’s how I felt when I started and hopefully I’ve taken my opportunity.

“It’s a shame when players get injured but when that happens it sometimes gives you an opportunity to play. It’s up to me to take it.”

Louis Appere: We’ll bounce back at Motherwell

Louis Appere netted the opener against Ross County but it wasn’t enough to claim a win

Meanwhile, Appere has vowed United will quickly recover from the shock of losing a last-gasp goal.

The Tannadice side will travel to Motherwell on Tuesday before welcoming Celtic to Dundee on Sunday.

And while Appere freely admits they didn’t do enough to merit a win in Dingwall it was a painful ending for the visitors.

“I don’t think we played as well as we’d have liked,” added Appere.

“It was a battle, particularly in the first half. In the second we had a couple of chances so it’s hitting to lose to the last

“It’s a kick in the teeth but we’ll move on. We have got another big game on Tuesday at Motherwell and hope to bounce back.”

