The St Johnstone midfield next generation: Callum Davidson’s loan report on Charlie Gilmour, Cammy Ballantyne, Alex Ferguson and Max Kucheriavyi

St Johnstone’s midfield has become a problem area in recent weeks, with injuries biting deep into the Perth squad.

January transfer business will be needed to address that situation but, looking further ahead, there are encouraging signs for the next wave of players in the central area of the pitch.

Charlie Gilmour, Cammy Ballantyne, Alex Ferguson and Max Kucheriavyi are all getting game-time on loan, while Spencer Moreland has been introduced to the first team set-up at McDiarmid Park.

Saints boss Callum Davidson provided an update on the progress the quartet are making in the SPFL’s lower leagues and one who is next in line to be farmed out for first team football.

Charlie Gilmour (22) – eight appearances for Alloa Athletic of League One

“Charlie’s there to play games, which he’s getting.

“It’s probably two years ago that he last got a run of matches for a consistent period.

“His ability has never been in doubt. We just needed to get him playing games.

“He’s played three or four with 10 men so he’ll be an expert on that!

“He’s been playing in a central two or as a sitter.

“Charlie’s a big lad and is strong, so he’s got that going for him as well as being very good on the ball.

“I think he’s enjoying it.

“He wasn’t sure when we first told him but now he’s playing every Saturday he can see the benefits he’s getting.

“Barry Ferguson (Alloa manager) was a very good central midfielder and has been great for Charlie.

“He’ll be learning a lot about the position off him.”

Cammy Ballantyne (20) – Seven appearances for Montrose of League One

“Cammy has been doing very well too.

“Charlie and Cammy are the two who are closest to the first team just now.

Beautiful goal from on-loan Saints midfielder Cammy Ballantyne for Montrose at the weekend. After two seasons at Links Park, hopefully another young player ready to make his mark in Perth. pic.twitter.com/VCPzrONmgn — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) May 4, 2021

“We get people to watch them. Liam Craig does a bit of that when he can. And we watch all the videos of their games.

“If I’d known what my injury list was going to be like I might not have let the two of them go on loan but that’s not something we could have predicted.”

Alex Ferguson (18) – 10 appearances for Edinburgh City of League Two

“Alex broke his foot but has come back in.

“He is a younger one and this is his first loan.

2020 | St Johnstone thrash Brechin City 7-0 in a League Cup group game at McDiarmid Park. Stevie May bags a hat-trick and youngster Alex Ferguson makes his first team debut. pic.twitter.com/fMHdD8dLSI — Saints On This Day (@SaintsOTD) October 10, 2021

“It is important for him to get experience, be around a first team and see how he can benefit from it.

“It’s very similar to a couple of the guys I’ve got up here from some big clubs in England.”

Max Kucheriavyi (19) – 20 games with Brechin City of the Highland League

“Max has still got a lot to learn.

“We wanted him to play games.

“He is a young man with a fantastic attitude. That is probably his biggest strength.

🎯 On the back of numerous assists already this season, Ukranian playmaker Max Kucheriavyi opened his account for the Club in style with a pinpoint stoppage time free kick against @RothesFC. View the full highlights on the Hedge TV Vimeo channel ➡️ https://t.co/fQENPyS6Yg pic.twitter.com/YVJAsI1sdd — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) August 17, 2021

“He wants to train every day, every afternoon, every night. He wants to be in the gym doing everything.

“So he has an unbelievable attitude and hopefully that can rub off on others.

“This year with lateral flow tests they’re able to train with us as well, which is beneficial for all of us.”

Spencer Moreland (17) – one game in the Challenge Cup for Saints under-20s and has been an unused sub for Galatasaray and Celtic matches

“Spencer is another young boy. He is only under-18 at the moment but is someone who trains really well.

“He has a real high energy in his performance and is one we will consider getting out on loan for the second half of the season.

Huge congratulations to our very own Spencer Moreland, who is on the bench tonight for @StJohnstone against Galatasaray in the @EuropaLeague what an outstanding achievement for one of our own! #schooloffootball #oneofourown #goodluck 👏👏👏 https://t.co/pVisNrYwrm — Wallace High PE (@WHS_SSOS) August 5, 2021

“That will benefit him in moving up from under-18 games. He will train with the first team between now and the end of the season.”

The message to them all

“There’s a history of boys reaping the rewards of going out on loan – Zander (Clark), Stevie (May), Ali (McCann), Jason (Kerr) and others. It’s a long list.

“They can see the pathway.

“One big thing for me is they do what their manager tells them to do. That doesn’t matter where they play.

“That’s the attitude that gets you places. All the ones mentioned who have succeeded when they’ve come back have shown that.”