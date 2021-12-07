Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Homeless man, 42, in court over Kirkcaldy salon and Dunfermline petrol station ‘robberies’

By Ross Gardiner
December 7 2021, 7.00am Updated: December 7 2021, 9.39am
Bothwell Strett BP station, Dunfermline
Philip is accused of attempting to rob the Bothwell Street BP station in Dunfermline

A homeless man who is alleged to have held up a Kirkcaldy shop and a Dunfermline petrol station has appeared in court.

Graham Philip appeared in private at in court on Monday.

Philip is facing allegations that on December 3, he assaulted an employee at Duchess Lounge beauty salon in Kirkcaldy’s Whytescauseway.

It is alleged he threatened the woman with violence, produced a multi-tool or similar item and repeatedly demanded money.

He faces allegations of robbing the shop of £160 and possessing an offensive weapon.

Philip also faced allegations that the following day, he attempted to rob the BP petrol station on Bothwell Street in Dunfermline.

Duchess Lounge salon, Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy.
Philip is accused of robbing the Duchess Lounge salon, Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy.

In allegedly attempting to rob the station, Philip is accused of demanding employee Anusha Banala give him money from the till, made threats of violence and attempted to steal a quantity of cash.

Also on December 4, Philip is alleged to have stolen £45 from a property in Dunfermline’s Nethertown Broad Street.

Philip, of no fixed abode, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and made no plea.

Sheriff James Williamson remanded the 42-year-old, who will appear in court again in the near future.