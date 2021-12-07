Homeless man, 42, in court over Kirkcaldy salon and Dunfermline petrol station ‘robberies’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A homeless man who is alleged to have held up a Kirkcaldy shop and a Dunfermline petrol station has appeared in court.

Graham Philip appeared in private at in court on Monday.

Philip is facing allegations that on December 3, he assaulted an employee at Duchess Lounge beauty salon in Kirkcaldy’s Whytescauseway.

It is alleged he threatened the woman with violence, produced a multi-tool or similar item and repeatedly demanded money.

He faces allegations of robbing the shop of £160 and possessing an offensive weapon.

Philip also faced allegations that the following day, he attempted to rob the BP petrol station on Bothwell Street in Dunfermline.

In allegedly attempting to rob the station, Philip is accused of demanding employee Anusha Banala give him money from the till, made threats of violence and attempted to steal a quantity of cash.

Also on December 4, Philip is alleged to have stolen £45 from a property in Dunfermline’s Nethertown Broad Street.

Philip, of no fixed abode, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and made no plea.

Sheriff James Williamson remanded the 42-year-old, who will appear in court again in the near future.