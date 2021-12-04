MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I took off for break from adulting

An error occurred. Please try again.

Now, I’m NOT saying I was yearning to experience a “demonic possession”, but I decided I needed a little break and letting an unknown fiendish being steer for a while was given serious consideration.

Or maybe I could get knocked down? My first thought might be “this is when I finally get a break” as I try to work out which bones might be broken.

I could feel myself wanting to quit in the middle of the day. I’d reached the stage where I needed a day in between each day to recover from the day before and prepare myself for the next one.

I wanted to let go of all my adult responsibilities. I looked for ways to shut everyone out, close the door and curl up in bed with a bingeworthy box set.

Then the penny dropped

This is not a feeling I am alone in, and I realise everyone is in a similar boat.

What WAS new to me, was the startling realisation that taking a much-needed break from adulting could happen easily if only I arranged it.

It was like a penny dropping and a lightbulb going on all at once. What a fool.

After a rather taxing conversation with the mister over a contentious issue, I was being rather petulant and admit my nose was out of joint.

Conveniently, right at that moment, an email dropped in announcing some flight vouchers from a cancelled trip due to expire. Oh, were they now, Ryanair? I think not.

When/where could I go? And what would I do when I got there?

Dublin! I love Dublin, and my medical staff love a half-hour flight time. Destination? Done!

Where to stay? Tesco Clubcard vouchers exchanged for airmiles, and hotel room booked. Done! “Holiday” purse containing Euros (from way back when) dug out. Spending money done!

My inner child was delighted

It was all orchestrated in mere moments and my inner child felt both excited and smug at the same time.

I’m extremely fortunate to have a glorious friend who stays in Dublin and another lovely mutual friend, on hearing I’d thrown my toys out the pram and booked to go, jumped on the chance of a catch-up.

Suddenly, we were to be three in Eire, and I couldn’t wait.

I hadn’t fully considered the act of going somewhere. Would I remember how/what to pack?

Nine pairs of shoes? That’ll do…

In my everyday life I can wear the same boots for an entire week. Packing for holiday? I’ll probably change three times a day so nine pairs should work.

How would I get on at the airport now I needed to take sharps? Would they let me through security?

What is a passenger locator form, and could some youth please tell me how to download my Covid vaccination status on to my phone?!

I was almost regretting my hasty booking – almost but not quite.

Having briefly worked at Glasgow Airport before starting university, I used to love seeing the euphoria of travellers before their journey.

Equally excited, I spritzed my way through duty free and emerged in clouds of perfume to meet a fabulous friend for coffee before my flight.

Having not seen each other in decades, I quickly recounted how my chunky boot had shut down the security conveyor and all our missing years melted away.

Before I knew it, I was fastening my seat belt.

If you haven’t previously flown to Dublin, fix that immediately and please note it’s a short flight, barely time to eat your Mini Cheddars before “cabin crew prepare for landing”.

Like chicken soup for the soul

What a wonderful thing it is to be met at the airport by friends. Loved ones you haven’t seen in years (damn you Covid!).

People who come into your life for a moment, a lifetime or anywhere in between and guide your soul towards healing and growth.

I spent two fun-filled nights trying to convince my friends we should buy a plot of land and start a community.

Some of life’s best days haven’t even happened yet. I have not seen or felt it all.

There are more people (and dogs) for me to meet. More places to visit and firsts to experience.

Time is too precious to waste on things other than love, happiness and good vibes so can we PLEASE normalise taking these much-needed breaks from adulting?