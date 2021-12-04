Fife teenager attacked girl wearing school uniform during four-month rape campaign

An error occurred. Please try again.

A rapist attacked an underage girl after she turned up to meet him wearing her school uniform.

Jordan Dunn met his 15-year-old victim at Dunfermline bus station before travelling with her back to an address in Lochgelly, where he assaulted her.

Dunn had contact with the girl through social media before they met up at the bus station on September 23, 2019.

Advocate depute Margaret Barron said: “Her evidence was that prior to meeting him for the first time she had told him her age.

“She was 15. She thought he was 16.”

“It was after she had been at school and she was wearing her school uniform.”

Attacked girl after bus station meeting

The girl told the High Court in Edinburgh when they arrived at the flat in Lochgelly, Dunn asked her to go to a bedroom but she made it clear she did not want to have sex.

Miss Barron said: “He was persistent about wanting to have sex.

“She was persistent in not wanting to do it.”

He then attacked her as she continued to beg him to stop.

She continued to have contact with Dunn and returned to the flat a second time, on October 9, 2019 but again told him she did not want to have sex.

She said he dragged her into the bedroom and raped her October 9 in 2019.

A friend of the girl told the court she had informed Dunn his victim was just 15.

More charges

Dunn had previously raped another girl in an attack at the flat in Lochgelly, on July 9, 2019.

The victim said that Dunn pushed her down on a bed and removed her clothes before attacking her after she told him she did not want to have sex.

She later sounded distressed and was crying during a phone call with another woman.

Dunn, 21, of Sea Road, Methil, in Fife, had denied raping the girls but was found guilty of three assault and rape charges.

First offender Dunn had admitted a further charge of having sexualised communications with another 15-year-old girl between August 1 and September 12, 2019.

Sentencing next month

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston said Dunn has learning difficulties and a report had been obtained from a clinical psychologist.

The trial judge, Gillian Wade QC, remanded Dunn in custody following the verdicts for the preparation of a background report.

He was on bail during his trial.

The judge told jurors: “It is likely he will receive a custodial sentence because obviously rape is a very serious offence.”

Dunn was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

He is due to be sentenced next month.