Ian Wright to investigate domestic abuse in BBC documentary

Ian Wright will investigate the effect on children of growing up in a psychologically abusive and violent home in a documentary for the BBC.

The former footballer and pundit, 57, is to address the issue after opening up about the impact witnessing abuse had on him as a child during an emotional appearance on Desert Island Discs in February.

In Home Truths, an hour-long special, Wright will meet with social workers to find out how they are supporting and protecting children living in at-risk households during Covid-19, as well as meeting adults and young people affected by growing up with domestic abuse.

The former sportsman will also talk with his own family members, old friends and colleagues to explore how the issue of abuse has affected him.

He said: “As someone in the public eye I know I have a platform. I know that people will give me space to speak and I am often asked to do so. I mainly say no.

“This time, I couldn’t say no. Not speaking is what helps abuse continue. We are creating a cycle of abuse, years of scars and trauma.

“We are not protecting young children enough and my story, unfortunately is not a unique one. I am grateful to the BBC for giving me this platform.

“For bringing the subject of abuse and all its discomfort to a mainstream audience. To start this conversation, so others can continue it…”

Kate Phillips, acting controller of BBC One, said: “I’d like to thank Ian Wright for opening up and making this incredibly personal film about growing up in an abusive home for BBC One.

“This year has been particularly challenging for vulnerable children living in at-risk households and I hope that this film will raise awareness of this important subject.”

Home Truths is made by Brook Lapping & Serpentine Creative and will air on BBC One.

The director is Dan Dewsbury and the producer is Charlene Osuagwu.