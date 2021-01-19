Lucie Donlan says she received death threats in Love Island bullying row

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan said she has received death threats amid a bullying row with her former co-stars.

Donlan accused Yewande Biala of bullying, leading to Amber Gill and Amy Hart to come to the latter’s defence.

The women all appeared in the 2019 series of the ITV2 dating show, when Donlan proved to be a controversial figure after she pursued boxer Tommy Fury while he was coupled up with influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

You refused to call me by my name because it was too “hard to pronounce” now you wanna say I bullied you !! Bullied 🤬 — #ENDSARS (@yewande_biala) January 18, 2021

Biala responded to the bullying claims with allegations of her own, writing on Twitter: “You refused to call me by my name because it was too ‘hard to pronounce’ now you wanna say I bullied you!! Bullied.”

Donlan has now called for an end to the feud and said she has received death threats.

She told MailOnline: “These are really old comments dug up purely to incite a row between two females.

Former Love Island star Lucie Donlan has been embroiled in a bullying row (Matt Crossick/PA)

“In this day and age and with everything going on in the world, we should all be sticking together – not attacking each other.

“I’ve been sent death threats which are incredibly scary as you can imagine. I said on the show I had trouble pronouncing Yewande’s name, it’s just what I’m like.

“And I asked if I could use a shortened abbreviated version of her name instead as a term of endearment – there’s nothing sinister to it.

“I regret how just a few old comments sent 18 months ago has snowballed like this and got out of hand, and drummed up some needless negativity.

“Can we all just move on from this please?”

Gill and Hart had earlier intervened in the row between Donlan and Biala.

Na when she said can I call you “Y” I said lol no you can’t can I just call you “her” you were peaceful in that exchange It was me with the vim 😂😂😂 — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) January 18, 2021

Gill, who won the show with Greg O’Shea, backed Biala’s claims, writing: “Na when she said can I call you ‘Y’ I said lol no you can’t can I just call you ‘her’ you were peaceful in that exchange It was me with the vim.”

She added: “Call me problematic But if I see something false or that I don’t like I’m speaking regardless and if it’s about my friend I’m yelling idc (I don’t care).”

Hart, who quit the show after splitting with Curtis Pritchard, retweeted Biala’s message and added: “My final thought of the evening, this beautiful, respectful QUEEN has sat on this for almost two years.

“We haven’t spoken about it publicly because it was Yewande’s story to tell.

“I remember dates, times, locations of every conversation in that villa. There’s so much you don’t see x”