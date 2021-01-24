Rufus Hound to sit out Dancing On Ice as he self-isolates after Covid contact

Rufus Hound will be absent from Dancing On Ice on Sunday night as he self-isolates after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Hound, who prompted hundred of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom after he took aim at the Government over its stance on free school meals on last Sunday’s launch episode, joked he is working his way through on-demand quiz shows.

He wrote on Twitter: “My isolation statement: Delighted to say I’ve watched almost every episode of Countdown on All4, Only Connect on iPlayer and should have made significant inroads into Pointless by this time tomorrow.”

My isolation statement: Delighted to say I've watched almost every episode of Countdown on All4, Only Connect on iPlayer and should have made significant inroads into Pointless by this time tomorrow.#tomorrowsnewstoday — Rufus Hound 💙 (@RufusHound) January 23, 2021

A spokeswoman for ITV added: “This week Rufus Hound came into contact with someone outside of the show who tested positive for Covid-19.

“This means, following Government guidelines, he will isolate for 10 days.

“We are hoping to welcome him back to the ice soon.”

Hound was not due to perform for the judges on Sunday night, after impressing during the launch episode.

The panel put the comedian and his partner Robin Johnstone straight through to week three of the competition by giving the pair a golden ticket.

Visibly shocked, Hound said: “I’ve spent most of this year not being emotionally stable because the world stopped making sense and this does not make more sense of it. Thank you, I don’t know what is happening.

“We live in a world where the people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time.”

Ofcom subsequently received 341 complaints about the episode and said the majority were made about his comments.

Six more couples will skate this Sunday! Who are you backing? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/sHOGO4qH9X — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 21, 2021

The celebrities due to skate on the next show are Billie Faiers, Colin Jackson, Graham Bell, Myleene Klass, Sonny Jay and Faye Brookes.

Former Olympic skier Bell will dance with professional Karina Manta after his partner Yebin Mok was involved in a “freak accident” which resulted in her leg being lacerated from a stab wound caused by an ice blade.

She is sitting out the first rounds of the ITV competition while she recovers.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV at 6pm.