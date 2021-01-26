Celebrities who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19

The coronavirus has been rampant around the world for more than a year and has taken a grim human toll.

World leaders and celebrities have been among those contracting Covid-19.

Here are some of the well-known names who have died after being diagnosed with the virus:

– Dave Greenfield

Dave Greenfield, keyboard player with The Stranglers, died aged 71 after testing positive for coronavirus (Baz Warne/PA)

The Stranglers’s keyboard player died on May 3 and had contracted coronavirus following a prolonged stay in hospital with heart problems.

A longstanding member of the influential punk outfit, Greenfield was known for his distinctive sound and playing style, using instruments such as the harpsichord and Hammond electric organ.

He was 71.

– Tim Brooke-Taylor

Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor died in April (John Stillwell/PA)

The Goodies star died on April 12 at the age of 79 after contracting Covid-19.

He was best known as part of the 1970s comic trio alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie.

Following Brooke-Taylor’s death, Oddie described him as an “extremely amiable, nice bloke”.

– Terrence McNally

A world-renowned playwright, McNally’s career spanned six decades and earned him four competitive Tony awards, as well as a lifetime achievement award last year.

His works include the plays Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class, as well as the books for the musicals Ragtime and Kiss Of The Spider Woman.

He died due to complications from coronavirus on March 24 in a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 81, his publicist said.

– Roy Horn

Roy Horn (right) pictured with fellow illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, died in May after contracting coronavirus (Neil Jacobs/AP)

Magician Horn, best known as part of the Las Vegas performing duo of Siegfried & Roy, died at the age of 75 in May.

The entertainer tested positive for coronavirus a month before he died and a representative said his cause of death was “complications of Covid-19”.

– Adam Schlesinger

The US musician was best known for being part of the band Fountains Of Wayne.

Schlesinger, 52, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died in a New York hospital on April 1.

Tom Hanks and Mark Ronson were among those who paid tribute.

– John Prine

Influential folk singer John Prine died with coronavirus at the age of 73 (Niall Carson/PA)

The singer-songwriter, one of the most influential figures in US folk and country music, was taken to hospital on March 26 and died on April 7.

A representative said the cause of his death was complications from Covid-19.

Prine, who earned comparisons to Bob Dylan, was 73.

– Andrew Jack

The Star Wars actor died on March 31 at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to his agent.

He had appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi as General Ematt, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Jack was also a dialect coach.

– Fred The Godson

The Bronx-born rapper, 35, died on April 23 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Fred the Godson, whose real name was Fredrick Thomas, had been updating fans about his fight with the illness and shared a selfie from his hospital bed.

He had worked with artists including Jadakiss, Fat Joe and Pusha T.

– Eddie Large

Comedian Eddie Large, known for his partnership with Syd Little, died at the age of 78 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The comedian, who delighted audiences for decades as part of his Little And Large partnership with Syd Little, died on April 2 at the age of 78.

He died after contracting coronavirus while being treated in hospital for heart failure.

– Mark Blum

Blum, star of films including Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, died from coronavirus complications on March 25. He was 69.

Madonna, who starred alongside Blum in Desperately Seeking Susan, was among those paying tribute.

– Joe Diffie

The Grammy-winning country music singer died on March 29 at the age of 61 after testing positive for the virus.

He had a string of hits in the 1990s with ballads and honky-tonk singles like Home and Pickup Man.

– Nick Cordero

The Broadway veteran spent more than 90 days in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

He died in July at the age of 41.

– Ellis Marsalis Jr

The jazz pioneer died at the age of 85 after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his son said.

Marsalis Jr – described as a “legend” of the New Orleans jazz scene – was the patriarch of a well-known musical family. He died on April 1.

– Patricia Bosworth

The actress and writer once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies of stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift.

She died on April 2 at the age of 86. Her stepdaughter said pneumonia brought on by coronavirus was the cause of her death.

– Bobby Ball

Bobby Ball tested positive for Covid-19 prior to his death (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

One half of comedy duo Cannon & Ball, he died at the age of 76 after testing positive for Covid-19.

He was best known for the long-running smash hit The Cannon And Ball Show but recently won new fans with the BBC sitcom Not Going Out.

– Kenzo Takada

Franco-Japanese fashion designer Takada died aged 81 in a hospital near Paris after testing positive for Covid-19 in October.

He was famous for his jungle-infused designs that channelled his home continent of Asia.

– Charley Pride

Pride, a trailblazing country music star, died in December at the age of 86. The cause of death was given as complications from coronavirus.

Pride, from Sledge in Mississippi, was one the genre’s first black stars and the first black member of the Country Music Hall Of Fame.

– Dawn Wells

The actress was best known for appearing in 1960s castaway sitcom Gilligan’s Island.

She died in December at the age of 82 after testing positive for Covid-19.