Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine’

Katie Price’s son Harvey has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccination, according to a news report.

The disabled 18-year-old, who is in a priority group for the clinically vulnerable, had the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab on Friday, The Sun said.

Harvey, whose father is retired footballer Dwight Yorke, suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and learning and behavioural difficulties as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

Katie Price (Chris Radburn/PA)

Price, 42, told the newspaper: “Harvey was the youngest we saw there it was all smoothly calmly and professionally done.

“Harvey was so brave and it was over so quick everybody so helpful.

“It just felt like being in a film and made you realise more how serious this is.”

The reality TV personality also shared an image of the article and photos of Harvey, the eldest of her five children, receiving the injection on her Instagram Stories.

A documentary about Price’s experiences of raising Harvey, titled Harvey And Me, aired in January and prompted praise of the former glamour model.

Earlier this month, she said she was registered as disabled and had applied for a blue badge after breaking her feet in a fall during a holiday in Turkey.

She was injured last year after reportedly falling off a 25ft wall.