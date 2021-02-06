Billie Shepherd out of Dancing On Ice after fall during training

Billie Shepherd has withdrawn from Dancing On Ice after a fall on the rink.

The reality TV personality, 31, suffered moderate concussion after hitting her head while rehearsing with professional partner Mark Hanretty.

Doctors have said she must miss this weekend’s show and, according to the ITV show’s rules, she must therefore exit the competition.

Dancing On Ice contestant Billie Shepherd (Matt Crossick/PA)

Contestants are only permitted one week’s bye and Shepherd had already missed last week due to a family bereavement.

An ITV spokeswoman said in a statement: “During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall.

“Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition.

“We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to rest and recover.”

Denise Van Outen (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Shepherd becomes the third contestant to drop out of the series.

Denise Van Outen, 46, had to withdraw from the show after partially dislocating her shoulder during training.

The presenter and actress fell during rehearsals for the series launch and made her debut on the ice with her shoulder strapped up.

And earlier this month, Rufus Hound, 41, quit the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reserves Amy Tinkler, 21, and comedian Matt Richardson, 29, have stepped in to replace them.

ITV did not confirm whether Shepherd will be replaced in the competition.

She and her sister Sam originally found fame on The Only Way Is Essex.