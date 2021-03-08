Sugababes’ Heidi Range ‘over the moon’ after sharing baby news

Former Sugababes star Heidi Range is expecting her second child after suffering two miscarriages in 18 months.

The 37-year-old singer announced the news in an interview with Hello! magazine and said the child, a girl, is expected in August.

Range, from Liverpool, already shares three-year-old daughter Aurelia with husband Alex Partakis, who she married in a 2016 ceremony in Florence, Italy.

Heidi Range (Hello! magazine/PA)

She told the magazine: “We’re both over the moon. Aurelia has been asking for a brother or sister every day.

“When I was pregnant with Aurelia, it was a case of ignorance is bliss – I just assumed everything would be fine and it was. But because I’ve had two losses since her, it was quite a nerve-wracking time until I had the scans.”

Range admitted there was a time she thought she may not be able to have another child.

She said: “I would have been heartbroken, but I always thought we were lucky as we were so blessed to have Aurelia.

Heidi Range with the Sugababes (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’m one of two girls and my sister Hayley is my best friend. If we can give Aurelia what Hayley and I have, then that’s the best gift in the world.

“I’m so excited for her that she is going to have that – but Alex is slightly concerned about the amount of hormones that are going to be in the house.”

The Sugababes has featured a rotating line-up of female vocalists since forming in 1998, with former members clashing over ownership of the brand.

Range joined the group in 2001 after a stint in Atomic Kitten and performed with them until 2011 when the group went on hiatus.

