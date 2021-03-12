Gwen Stefani talks about the 30th anniversary of No Doubt

Gwen Stefani has described the 30th anniversary of her band’s debut album as a “really big deal”.

Next year will mark three decades since the punk-pop outfit’s self-titled debut album, No Doubt, was released on Interscope Records.

Despite it failing to dent the charts in either the US or UK upon release, it spawned the fan favourite track Trapped In A Box and set the California-formed band on the road to fame.

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “It is a really big deal. And I do, I’m reflecting so much on all the music.

“When you’re writing new music, reflect on everything that you’ve done. For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago.

“I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It’s impossible.”

Stefani is preparing to release her fifth solo album and reflected on how producer Jimmy Iovine, who co-founded Interscope Records, had influenced her creative process.

She said: “It’s weird because I was really aiming, I thought I was done, and then as I started listening through, I was like, “You know what? Jimmy always taught me it’s not done until you’re done, until it comes out’.

“Jimmy Iovine was the guy that did all my music with me. And so I kind of was like, ‘What am I chasing? If I get to put singles out, why am I rushing to be done?’

“And I’m just going to keep going in and see who will work with me more. Because every time I go in, it’s like I get to see somebody else that’s so talented, like a Ryan Tedder, just last week I worked with some incredible guys and it’s just so fun.”