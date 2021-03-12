Winner of Comic Relief egg and spoon race announced

Jermaine Jenas and his team have triumphed in a three-day egg and spoon race in aid of Comic Relief.

He took on fellow former footballer Alex Scott and her group in a 100 kilometre hike, including a boat trip across a lake, while balancing a red nose on an oversized spoon.

The teams, featuring people helped by Comic Relief-supported projects, had to camp out each night and a penalty of five minutes was added to their total time for each drop.

Co-hosts Alex Jones and Rylan Clark-Neal announced the result and the total donations so far, £380,000, on Friday’s The One Show, but said they hoped to reach £500,000 by Monday.

Jenas said: “Obviously feeling very proud of my team for getting the win but honestly, like you said, it sounds corny at times but we were up there together, we went through it together.

“It was painful and everybody who got themselves through that deserve that feeling of pride because we have all raised so much money for a great cause.

“So as you say Rylan, we are all winners here. It felt really good. It was really tough, I tell you.”

The yellow team, led by Jenas, reached the finish line first in 26 hours and 18 minutes, with the blue team lagging about an hour behind, but they also dropped their egg less than their rivals.

A range of TV special are taking place ahead of Red Nose Day including a film following racing driver Billy Monger, a double amputee, as he tackles a 140-mile triathlon-inspired challenge across England and a one-off episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance.

Red Nose Day will take place on March 19.