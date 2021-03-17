Emmerdale airs emotional vaccination scene featuring Eric Pollard

An emotional Emmerdale scene featuring a newly vaccinated father and his son has been broadcast on ITV.

Eric Pollard, played by Chris Chittell, went to see his son David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) after being given his second dose of the vaccine during Wednesday’s episode of the soap.

Eric told his son how “relieved” he felt after he was called in for a last-minute jab appointment.

Chris Chittell (Ian West/PA)

He added: “Well, we are not out of the woods yet and things may change. They probably will.

“When I was driving back, all I could think of was how grateful I felt and how lucky I am.

“I feel real hope. Hope for us all and I know we are not really big on hugs… but when we can I’m going to make up for lost time.”

David added he had been “counting down the days” until his father was given the vaccine as he had been “worried all last year”.

Matthew Wolfenden (Ian West/PA)

Emmerdale introduced coronavirus into its storylines last year after the pandemic initially halted filming.

The soap had to introduce strict new protocols on set in order to resume production.