Jo Whiley offers update on sister Frances’ vaccination

Jo Whiley has said her sister Frances is scheduled to have the Covid-19 vaccine this weekend after being admitted to hospital with the virus.

The broadcaster, 55, revealed the news about her younger sibling, who has learning disabilities and diabetes, during her evening show on BBC Radio 2.

Frances has the rare Cri du Chat genetic syndrome and tested positive for the virus following an outbreak at her care home in Northamptonshire last month.

Jo Whiley (Ian West/PA)

Whiley spoke about her family’s happiness at the news during a segment on her radio show in which she gave a shout out to a man who had spent his birthday being treated in hospital.

She said: “Also my sister gets her vaccination this coming weekend. It has been a long time coming. You have to wait a month after you have had Covid but it finally comes this weekend so we could not be happier about that as well.”

Pop singer Will Young stood in for Whiley when she missed a radio show following her sister’s hospital admission.

She later revealed they had been discussing palliative care before Frances made a recovery and was able to return home.

Whiley has previously questioned why she was offered the vaccine before her sister, suggesting it was because she is classed as Frances’ carer.

The presenter said she wanted to speak up for people in society like Frances who have been “overlooked”.