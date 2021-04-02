Claudia Fragapane resting after ‘scary’ accident

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Claudia Fragapane says she is recovering from the most “scary experience of my life” after being rushed to hospital.

The Olympic gymnast, 23, has been “resting a lot” after an accident which occurred while competing in a trial.

Fragapane, who was partnered with AJ Pritchard on Strictly, wrote on Instagram: “Most scariest experience of my life happened, the feeling where you don’t know what damage you have done!

“I had doctors and nurses telling me the worse that can happen.

“I didn’t have anyone at the hospital with me due to Covid.”

She said: “Lying on my back looking at the ceiling for hours thinking what is going to happen to me was the worst feeling.

“When the incident happened while I was competing at my trial… I had the best physio and team around me, going through all the procedures and getting me on the stretcher to be put in the ambulance on my way to hospital.

“Everyone was so good to me and I can’t thank everyone enough!”

She added: “I’m thankful there is no damage! I can wiggle my toes, I can walk, I can move my body.

“I just have a concussion so that’s why I haven’t been active on social media lately, I’ve been resting a lot.

“I scared a lot of people including myself but I am fit, healthy and there is nothing to worry about…. This won’t stop me.”