Top Gear pays tribute to Sabine Schmitz

The BBC is to broadcast a special Top Gear tribute to Sabine Schmitz, who died last month aged 51.

The German driver, known as the Queen of the Nurburgring, had previously revealed she had been battling cancer since 2017.

Current presenters Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness will be joined by former hosts including Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Rory Reid and Matt LeBlanc for the tribute.

Jeremy Clarkson (Ian West/PA)

Top Gear executive producer Clare Pizey said: “We send our heartfelt condolences to Sabine’s partner Klaus and her family whose loss is so much greater than ours.

“We had to pay a special tribute to Sabine as she was such a big part of our Top Gear family and we will never forget the joy we had working with and knowing her.”

Alex Renton, co-executive producer, said: “Sabine was part of Top Gear for over 15 years and it was no surprise that so many people who had worked with her over that period dropped everything to be a part of this tribute.

“She was so loved and will be greatly missed by us all.”

Sabine Schmitz (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Schmitz appeared on Top Gear alongside Clarkson and became part of the presenting team when Chris Evans revamped the show in 2015.

The tribute, which is narrated by Zoe Ball, will be available on BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Sunday after the series finale ends and will also air on BBC One on Wednesday at 7.30pm.