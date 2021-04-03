Easter egg made in 1924 found during Bargain Hunt search

A 97-year-old chocolate Easter egg has been sold to a museum on Bargain Hunt.

The egg was discovered on the programme during a visit to a house in Derbyshire.

The chocolate, which was made in 1924, sold for £800 to the Bygones museum in Torquay, Devon.

The egg has survived the great depression and the Second World War (Bargain Hunt/BBC One Daytime/PA)

Bargain Hunt expert Charles Hanson said during the programme that it was originally gifted to a young girl named Christine Lilian Metcalf.

He said of the egg: “Being in the form of a doll, she wanted to keep it to play with rather than eat.

“Novelty eggs were all the rage during the 1920s and this egg, made by chocolate confectioners Pascall’s would have been for the high end of the market.

“This is a real find because they were made to be eaten.

“It made it through the great depression, the Second World War and 10 house moves.

“All because Christine Lilian just adored this as a doll.

“It’s still in its original card presentation egg-shaped box.”

The Bargain Hunt episode will air in June.