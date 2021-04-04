Pubs are in an ‘extremely tough’ situation, says Jodie Kidd

Jodie Kidd has said publicans are facing an “extremely tough” set of circumstances but she “can’t wait” to reopen her pub.

The former model, 42, runs The Half Moon in Kidford, West Sussex.

She told Hello! magazine she “can’t wait to see all our regulars’ faces”.

(Hello!/PA)

“The sooner we can open the doors and welcome them back, that will be a wonderful day,” she told the magazine.

“It’s so important to have that social element, especially for mental health.

“It’s a scary plight for landladies and landlords. It’s extremely tough.”

She added that lockdown has helped bring her closer to her partner Joseph Bates.

Jodie Kidd (Ian West/PA)

“When you’ve had to spend a lot of time with your loved one, you have time to deal with things and talk,” she said.

“It’s been a good time to really get to know someone.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.