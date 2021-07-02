Alison Hammond details dramatic tumble that led to hospital trip

Alison Hammond has revealed she took a dramatic tumble in her garden during a recent storm, which resulted in a trip to hospital.

The presenter shared CCTV of the incident with This Morning viewers, explaining that she had been relaxing in her garden after the show last Friday when it started raining, and while she was heading inside she slipped on her patio and fell to the ground.

The 46-year-old warned that a heart emoji had been edited in to the footage to cover her modesty because she likes to lounge at home without underwear.

'The reason why there's a little heart there, is to just cover my modesty!' 🙈❤️ After @AlisonHammond took a tumble this week, (sans underwear!) @radioleary and @Rustie_Lee were nothing but supportive! 😂 pic.twitter.com/2N0gctuYQM — This Morning (@thismorning) July 2, 2021

She said her brother had tried to help her up, also flashing at the CCTV camera in the process, but ultimately failed, and Hammond had to stumble inside by herself.

“It was actually quite a bad fall. You’ve got to imagine, it’s raining and I can’t get up because I think I’ve broken my leg,” she said.

“It was a trauma.”

She said a vein had later come up on the back of her leg and, fearing it was deep vein thrombosis, she went to A&E where she for seven hours, only to find out it was a non-threatening varicose vein.

She added: “It might be a bit of an overreaction but it’s the second time I’ve fallen on those tiles, so I’ve changed them.”

Alison Hammond had frequently appeared on ITV’s This Morning before becoming a regular host on a Friday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Co-host Dermot O’Leary, 48, and guest celebrity chef Rustie Lee were left in fits of laughter at Hammond’s dramatic storytelling.

Hammond and O’Leary have become regular faces on the last show of the week since taking over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in January.

However, the pair announced on Friday that they will be taking a break for the summer but will be back hosting in September.

Husband-and-wife duo Langsford and Holmes will take their place in the interim.