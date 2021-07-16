Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

West End opening of magic show Wonderville delayed due to positive Covid test

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 1.09pm
The stars of Wonderville (Matt Crockett)
The stars of Wonderville (Matt Crockett)

The West End opening of magic and illusion show Wonderville has been delayed after a member of the production’s team tested positive for Covid-19.

The show, which features mind reader Chris Cox, Britain’s Got Talent magician Josephine Lee, and record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum was due to start performances at the Palace Theatre on Friday night, with a VIP gala opening night on July 19.

Performances will now start on July 21, with a new gala opening on July 26.

The producers said: “Our whole team have been adhering to extremely thorough and diligent measures, as all in theatreland work under the most unique circumstances.

“Unfortunately, a member of the Wonderville team has sadly tested positive for Covid-19.

“To ensure that we are adhering to the strictest of protocols and maintaining the safety of all involved, our opening is paused.”

“Our first performance will now be on Wednesday 21st July. We all are incredibly excited to welcome you to Wonderville then and to share the joy, laughter, and wonder that we have been enjoying throughout our rehearsals.

“The Wonderville team are so sorry that this means our first six performances cannot go ahead, but the safety of our Wonderville family and audience members remains our number one priority.”

Ticket buyers will be contacted by their point of purchase via email, and will be offered the option to exchange their tickets or receive a refund or credit voucher.

Full refunds will be offered to all customers who are unable to move their tickets to an alternative performance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier