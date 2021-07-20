Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
Lifestyle

George MacKay and Kelly Macdonald to star in UK thriller I Came By for Netflix

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 3.11pm
George MacKay (Ian West/PA)
George MacKay (Ian West/PA)

George MacKay, Kelly Macdonald and Hugh Bonneville will star in I Came By, one of the first titles announced from the new UK film slate at Netflix.

The London-set neo noir thriller, directed and co-written by Under The Shadow’s Babak Anvari, follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite before discovering a shocking secret that leads him on a journey that endangers himself and those closest to him.

2018 Edinburgh International Film Festival
Kelly Macdonald (Jane Barlow/PA)

1917 star Mackay, Line Of Duty actress Macdonald and Paddington and Downton Abbey star Bonneville will appear opposite The Innocents’ Percelle Ascott and Hard Sun star Varada Sethu.

Downton Abbey World Premiere – London
Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)

The new UK films for Netflix have been commissioned by producer Fiona Lamptey, director of UK features at the streaming service, with an aim to develop distinctive British productions for a global audience.

I Came By will shoot on location in the UK and will release on Netflix in 2022.

