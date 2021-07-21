Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Danny John-Jules to return to Death In Paradise for first Christmas special

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 10.28am
Danny John-Jules will feature in the Death In Paradise Christmas special (Hannah McKay/PA)
Danny John-Jules will return to Death In Paradise for a one-off Christmas special to mark the show’s 10th anniversary.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who left the show in 2018, will reprise his role as Officer Dwayne Myers for the 90-minute episode.

Also joining the cast for the festive episode will be Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, Truly, Madly, Deeply actress Juliet Stevenson and Informer’s Stanley Townsend, as well as Jocelyn Jee Esien, Anthony Calf, Tessa Bonham Jones, Elizabeth Tan and Tariq Jordan.

They will star opposite returning cast members Ralf Little, Josephine Jobert, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

The episode will see Jobert’s Florence leave the island to spend Christmas with her family, as the team welcomes Dwayne with open arms to help solve a murder case.

Dwayne comes to realise he has not only met Officer Marlon Pryce, played by Miles, before, but he once arrested him.

Meanwhile, fans left in suspense after the cliff-hanger ending to the 10th series earlier this year will be hoping they finally discover whether Neville (Little) told Florence about his feelings for her.

John-Jules said: “It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean.

“And after four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know all the new leading cast members already.

“I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this 10th anniversary special script to life.”

Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “We’ve been talking about a Death In Paradise Christmas episode for years so we’re beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny again.

“We can’t think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie – it’s still part of our 10th anniversary year after all.”

